Southern Utah University’s Art Insights presents stop-motion animator Becca Clason

Images courtesy of Southern Utah University, St. George News

CEDAR CITY — Southern Utah University’s Department of Art & Design welcomes lettering artist and stop-motion animator, Becca Clason, as an Art Insights speaker Thursday at 7 p.m. at the Southern Utah Museum of Art.

Clason will share how she found her niche, pursued what she really loved, was able to get her work noticed in a saturated industry and why she thinks passion projects are essential to staying inspired and being successful. Admission is free and open to the public.

Clason is based in Salt Lake City and founded the Salt Lake Lettering Club, and Letter West an annual retreat at Bear Lake. She studied advertising and graphic design at Brigham Young University. She utilizes a keen eye for design, color and placement to create stop motion animation, time lapse videography, and lettering design for organizations like Disney, Sabra, General Mills, Starbucks and American Express.

Clason began as an advertising director and graphic designer in New York before establishing her freelance design firm. Her work is hands on rather than computer based and everything from peppers and lentils, to lipstick and nail polish serve as both the inspiration and the medium for her creations.

“Much of my inspiration comes from music, mixed-media art, and the desire to make something beautiful with layers and flow,” Clason said. “I want my tactile designs to be a piece of art as well as advertising, so I always visualize how the colors and textures of the lettering materials, backgrounds, and props will look together as a finished piece.”

Art Insights is hosted during the fall and spring semesters by SUU’s Art & Design faculty. Students and community members meet to learn from presentations and discussions from visiting artists and art educators located throughout the nation who share their work and insights.

See how professional freelance designers continue to hone their craft, build client relationships and find motivation and inspiration for the future.

Event details

What: “Be Great” with Becca Clason.

When: Thursday, Jan. 11 at 7 p.m.

Where: Southern Utah Museum of Art, 13 S 300 West, Cedar City.

Details: The public is welcome to attend. Free admission. Click here for more information.

Email: news@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews