Driver rear-ends deputy’s truck on SR-143 near Brian Head

A vehicle is stuck on a snowy hill after its driver lost control and slid off state Route 143 near Brian Head, Utah. Shortly after, when a Brian Head Marshal's Office deputy stopped to investigate, a grey pickup truck slid into the read end of the deputy's truck, Jan. 6, 2017 | Photo courtesy of Brian Head Marshal's Office, St. George News

CEDAR CITY — Two male drivers received citations in separate but related incidents after losing control of their vehicles on a snowy road near Brian Head Saturday.

Deputy Jared Burton of the Brian Head Marshal’s Office said the first incident occurred shortly after 4 p.m. on state Route 143 near the Brian Head ski resort when a passenger vehicle slid off the road.

“Their vehicle could have gone all the way,” Burton said, “but just kind of tipped over the edge.”

Shortly after, while a Brian Head Marshal’s Office deputy was investigating the slide-off, a second vehicle described as a grey pickup truck with an extended cab approached from behind and struck the rear end of the deputy’s patrol truck. The deputy was out of the truck when the collision occurred, Burton said.

No one was injured in either incident, Burton said, adding that a passenger in the first car needed medical attention for an unrelated injury suffered earlier while skiing.

Because the secondary collision involved a Brian Head Public Safety vehicle, Utah Highway Patrol investigated that incident.

Burton said both male drivers received citations at the scene. The first driver was cited for failure to maintain control of a vehicle. The second driver was also cited for failure to maintain control, in addition to driving on a suspended license and traveling too fast for conditions.

Although the Brian Head patrol truck is still operable, Burton said it sustained approximately $5,000 damage to the rear end. The exact makes and models of the other vehicles involved were not available at time of publication of this report.



In addition to using extra caution on snowy or icy roads, drivers should be mindful of Utah’s Move Over Law, which requires drivers to move over and/or slow down when approaching stopped emergency or maintenance vehicles.

This report is based on preliminary information provided by law enforcement or other emergency responders and may not contain the full scope of findings.

