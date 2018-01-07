Learn how to cope with early stage memory loss in 10-week course

Caregiver stock image | Photo by Obencem, iStock / Getty Images Plus, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — A 10-week course providing tools and resources for those suffering from early stage memory loss or dementia diagnosis and their primary caregivers will be offered to Southern Utah residents starting Feb. 6 in St. George.

Registration for the course, titled “Early Stage Memory Loss Education Series,” is open. Memory Matters, a donor supported nonprofit organization working to improve wellness for individuals with dementia and their caregivers, will conduct the course at the St. George Library.

“There are seven stages of dementia,” LuAnn Lundquist, Memory Matters founder and director, said in a news release issued by the organization. “The first one is where the disease process is evident in brain pathology, but few symptoms are evident.

“Stages two through four are very important stages to recognize and then become active to maintain brain health as well as making preparations and decisions for the future. After stage four, many of those opportunities are limited.”

Symptoms of memory loss can be caused by reversible conditions that may be diagnosed by a doctor. If the diagnosis is an illness such as Alzheimer’s disease, there are things that can be done in the early stages to help the person function better and longer including proactive decisions that give voice to the person with memory loss in the future.

The Early Stage Memory Loss Education Series classes are intended to promote brain health and help participants plan for the future.

Topics include brain training exercises, legal and financial preparations, memory aids, stress management, brain health, nutrition, validation communication training and more.

Professionals in the community will present to the group and provide connections to available resources in the areas of medicine, psychology, social work, financial and legal advice.

Preregistration is required to attend the course, which begins Feb. 6 and runs weekly until April 10 Tuesdays from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Interested parties can register online. A donation of $25 per couple is suggested.

“Clients that are proactive in their health are the ones that usually sign up for this intervention,” Lundquist said. “We have seen a lot of success with those who attend this course.”

Event details

What: Early Stage Memory Loss Education Series 10-week workshop.

When: Begins Feb. 6 and runs subsequent Tuesdays until April 10 from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Where: St. George Library, 88 W. 100 South.

Cost: Suggested donation of $25 per couple. Preregistration is required and can be completed at the Memory Matters website.

