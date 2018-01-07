Utah County Sheriff’s Office: Deputy held in Arizona case

Stock images, St. George News

OREM (AP) — A 63-year-old Utah sheriff’s deputy has been arrested after being accused in Arizona of sexual conduct with a minor.

According to a press release from the Utah County Sheriff’s Office, 63-year-old Gerald Salcido was booked into jail Friday and is awaiting extradition to Arizona.

Courts in Arizona have a case open against Salcido for multiple charges of sexual conduct with a minor and at least one count of molestation of a child. All of the charges in the case are felonies.

Salcido was previously employed with another police agency and has been with the Utah County Sheriff’s Office for 14 years. The press release states the allegations involve conduct prior to when Salcido was employed with Utah County Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office says Orem police arrested Salcido on Friday and that he was booked into a jail outside of Utah County.

Online court records for Maricopa County Superior Court don’t list an attorney who could comment on behalf of Salcido.

