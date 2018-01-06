Semi driver experiencing ‘coughing episode’ crashes into embankment near Exit 4

ST. GEORGE — The driver of a semitractor-trailer was sent to the hospital after the truck veered off of Interstate 15 and crashed into an embankment Saturday afternoon.

Officers and emergency responders were dispatched to the single-vehicle crash on northbound Interstate 15 northbound near Exit 4 at 1:45 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers found the semi tilting to the side and smashed into an embankment off the outside shoulder of the on-ramp with the driver still inside of the truck.

EMTs evaluated the driver and learned he suffered from a medical condition. As a safety precaution, the man was transported to Dixie Regional Medical Center for further evaluation, Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Larry Mower said.

The driver told troopers he was heading north on Interstate 15 when he experienced a serious coughing attack just before the semi began to veer to the right, Mower said, and then continued off of the outside shoulder of the roadway.

The coughing episode reportedly prevented the driver from regaining control of the truck as it traveled past an incline before knocking down a steel road sign, crossing two travel lanes of the on-ramp and then crashing into the embankment.

The cab of the semi sustained extensive damage when the passenger’s side of the truck struck the steel posts of the road sign, cracking the windshield and fracturing the cab of the truck.

The impact on traffic was minimal, as the semi was out of the road. One lane of the on-ramp was blocked as traffic was redirected around that crash.

A wrecker pulled the semi from the ravine, and it was towed from the roadway.

No citations were issued to the driver.

The Utah Highway Patrol was assisted by the St. George Fire Department, UDOT’s Incident Management Team and Gold Cross Ambulance.

This report is based on statements from police or other emergency responders and may not contain the full scope of findings.

