Stephen Samuel Hales, 49 years old, died Jan. 2, 2018, in Roosevelt, Utah.

He was born Sept. 30, 1968, at the Lincoln Memorial Hospital in Lincoln, Nebraska. He is the third child, second son, of Samuel R. and Patricia C. Hales.

He is survived by his parents, three brothers: Gary Russel of Roosevelt, Kevin William of St George, Utah, and Ryan John of Snoqualmie, Washington; two sisters: Vicky Lynn Kunz of Riverton, Utah, and Lisa Hales of Salt Lake Ciy, Utah; and Judy Wilkins, his former wife, of St George, Utah.

The family moved to Salt Lake City when he was 18 months old. He lived in Orem, Utah, where he attended grade school and junior high and one year of high school. The family then moved to St George for an employment opportunity for Samuel where he finished high school.

He went to work at Andrus Trucking in Mesquite, Nevada, as a truck mechanic. The company later moved to St George. He also worked with his brother Kevin in construction, doing soffit and facia and siding on homes and businesses in St George and surrounding areas. He strived to make all of his work a work of art and to make it as close to perfect as possible, often going back to fix things just a little bit better. He built an incredible shed on the back of his and Judy’s lot that has inspired awe from friends and family members

Stephen was a happy and contented baby with a sunny and cheerful disposition. He was a healthy and content child. He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He attended Primary, Sunday School and Young Men’s. He was able to baptize his sister, Lisa, when she turned eight.

He met Judy Wilkin and they married in 2014 in St George. Judy was working as an operating room nurse at the Intermountain Healthcare hospital. She went back to school to obtain her registered nurse degree. Her graduation day was a double happy day as she and Stephen were married on that day, May 2, 2014. Judy inspired Stephen to return to school and also obtain his R.N. degree. This was in December 2015. He worked in St George and for a short time in Roosevelt.

Stephen was a very kind and patient person, especially with children, and would spend countless hours playing with and entertaining young ones, and was loved by everyone who knew him. He was a favorite uncle to his nieces and nephews. They all had pet nicknames for him, some had several. Among these were: Gunka Deesh, Uncle Co Co, Teb Torbs, Strevenator. They all had a special meaning to those involved.

His kind nature included a love and affinity for animals. They all seemed to trust him and gravitate to him upon first seeing him. This included all the animals he ever lived with. He enjoyed a parakeet and a dachshund dog with his family and later being with Judy’s cats and dog Oliver, better known as Ollie. He befriended a wild goose near Andrus that would come honking and running when he saw Stephen He would allow him to pick him up and would tuck his head under Stephen’s chin, much to his family’s delight.

He had a lot of natural athletic talent and was a very fast runner. He loved to mountain bike and has ridden all of the trails in the area. He also loved to skateboard and rode his bike to work and home much of the time. He often took pictures of wildlife going and coming. He had a keen mind and always sought learning. He loved to read and was drawn to American history, geography and many other subjects. He loved to play games that included guessing the capital cities of the states and the capital cities of as many countries as were available.

His interest in learning helped to lead to a trip to Europe with his cousin David for a month where they visited most of the countries.

Stephen was a quiet person and was best in small groups, rather than large groups. He was a very deep thinker and loved to debate government and political issues, having a very complete knowledge of the subjects. He also loved studying astronomy and the other sciences. He actively sought new knowledge with a keen interest in books. He devoured the encyclopedia and for a time read National Geographic magazines.

There are many more things that could be said about this amazing man but the bottom line of his life is that he would do anything for anyone, especially his family. All of his siblings have been the recipients of much help from him many times and he has given great care and service and lots of hard work to his parents. He would literally give the shirt off of his back to anyone, never judgmental and always kind.

You would be very fortunate to have Steve for a friend, no one could have a better ally because he was loyal through and through.

Funeral services

A memorial service will be held Saturday, Jan. 6, at 11 a.m., at the Bloomington Hills LDS 2nd Ward Chapel, 750 East Ft. Pierce Drive North, St. George, Utah.

A viewing will be held Saturday from 1:30-2:30 p.m. at Metcalf Mortuary, 288 West St. George Blvd., followed by graveside services at 3 p.m. at Tonaquint Cemetery, St. George, Utah.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Metcalf Mortuary, 435-673-4221.

For condolences, full obituary and funeral listings please visit Metcalf Mortuary online.