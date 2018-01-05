Feb. 17, 1934 — Jan. 3, 2018

Phillip Mac Jorgensen passed away Jan. 3, 2018, in St. George, Utah, at age 83 after complications from a fall.

He was born Feb. 17, 1934, in Castle Dale, Utah, to Ernest Floyd and Inez McNeil Jorgensen. He spent his younger years working on the family farm, caring for and herding sheep. During World War II, he and his brother Bill established their own business raising rabbits and chickens and selling eggs. In his early teens, he and his friends formed a scout group they called the “Hawk Patrol,” and they had many adventures. One of the most memorable was marching in the Days of 47 Pioneer Parade in Salt Lake City on July 24, 1947. He was an ardent fan of basketball and played on the South Emery High School team for all four of his high school years. Great memories were created when his brother Jim brought a jeep home when he ended his military duty. Phil and his group of friends would pile in the jeep for many fun outings.

Math was his forte in high school, and he went on to graduate with a bachelor’s degree in mathematics from Brigham Young University. Phil and his schoolmate Valynn Anderson were the only two of the Castle Dale friends group to study at BYU. When Valynn needed a date for a social affair, Phil was the lucky suitor. As a result, they married on Nov. 10, 1955, in the Manti Temple. After graduating from college, Phil’s first job was at North American Aviation in Los Angeles, California, as a computer programmer at a time when computer technology was new and cutting edge. He missed being close to family, and so relocated to Hercules Powder Company in Magna, Utah, also as a programmer.

After 30-plus years working for Hercules, he retired. While waiting for Valynn to retire from school teaching, he delivered car parts for Ken Garff, driving all over northern Utah and southern Idaho. They retired to St. George in 1996. As an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, he served in many capacities from Boy Scout leader to Ward and Stake Clerk. His most recent callings were working at the recommend desk in the St. George Temple and conducting meetings at the Beehive Home.

Phil’s family was his pride and joy, and he loved spending time with them. He is survived by his wife Valynn, their three children Jeff (Jerrilyn), Susan (Kraig), and Eric (Tami), 10 grandchildren (Rhiannon, Diedra, Devin, Kemarie, Margaret, Andrew, Aleisha, Rhett, Jens and Wynn), and nine great-grandchildren (Shydra, Reed, Gage, Stockton, Oaklee, Max, Beckam, Kate and Sammie).

The family would like to thank the staff of the second floor and the ICU at the hospital in St. George.

Funeral services

There will be an open house Sunday, Jan. 7, at 6:30 p.m. at the Southgate building, 1068 W. Chandler Drive.

Graveside services will be held in Castle Dale on Monday, Jan. 8, at noon.

Arrangements entrusted to the care of Pine View Mortuary, 435-986-4222.

For condolences, full obituary and funeral listings please visit Pine View Mortuary online.