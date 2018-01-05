Police arrest intoxicated woman who assaulted others over stolen shoes

Stock photo by fotoember, iStock / Getty Images Plus, St. George News / Cedar City News

ST. GEORGE – An allegedly intoxicated Cedar City woman was arrested Monday after she and others forced their way into a home and assaulted those inside, believing they had stolen the woman’s shoes.

Cedar City Police officers responded to a residence in the early hours of New Year’s Day where the occupants inside had been attacked by a group that included a woman identified as 30-year-old Christina Louise Spencer.

Prior to calling police, Spencer and the group had pushed their way into the home. After getting inside, Spencer and the others “began to assault several of the people in the residence,” according to a probable cause statement.

Witnesses told police Spencer had hit at least two people in the face before she and the others were force back outside, breaking out the glass of the front screen door in the process.

“The complainants stated that Christina and the others were there because they believed the residents had stolen some shoes and other property from her,” according to the statement.

A car matching the description of the one witnesses said Spencer and the others left in was found nearby by a Cedar City Police officer. That officer just also happened to witness the car run past a stop sign at 800 West and Industrial Avenue and initiated a traffic stop.

Spencer was in the driver’s seat and found to have a cut near her eye that was bleeding.

The officer noted he smelled a strong odor of alcohol coming from Spencer, and also noticed she had “poor balance and red watery blood shot eyes,” according to the statement. However, he also noted those could have been a result of being punched in the face.

Spencer’s speech was also slurred, and as the officer interacted with her, he saw an open container of what he believed to be alcohol in the center console next to where Spencer was sitting.

“This beer can still had a ¼ of a full can of liquid consistent with beer,” the officer wrote in the statement.

Further investigation showed Spencer’s license was suspended.

No field sobriety tests were conducted due to the woman’s injury; however, after being medically cleared at Cedar City Hospital, Spencer was taken to the Iron County Correctional Facility where she agreed to a breath test.

Results of the breath test put Spencer’s breath-alcohol concentration at .130 percent.

Spencer was subsequently charged with a second-degree felony count of burglary and various misdemeanors for assault, driving under the influence, having an open container of alcohol in her car and driving with a revoked license.

She was also given an infraction for running through the stop sign.

