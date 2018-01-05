MISSING: Police seek aid in locating runaway teens

Written by Mori Kessler
January 5, 2018
L-R: 17-year-old Jaeliece Lewis and 15-year-old Madison Pierson, reported missing and possibly runaways Jan. 3, 2018 | Photos courtesy of the St. George Police Department, St. George News
Missing poster of Jaeliece Lewis, of St. George, missing since Jan. 3, 2018. | Poster courtesy of the St. George Police Department, St. George News

ST. GEORGE – Police are asking the public’s aid in locating two teenage girls who are believed to be runaways.

Jaeliece Lewis, 17, and Madison Pierson, 16, were both last seen Wednesday around 11 p.m., according to St. George Police.

Lewis was at her home near 1400 East while Peirson at her near Valley View Drive before they disappeared.

They are believed to be accompanying each other.

Anyone with any information about the whereabouts of the teens is asked to call the St. George Police Department at 435-627-4300.

Full Description of Jaeliece Lewis

  • Age: 17
  • Height: 5 foot 2 inches
  • Weight: 104 pounds
  • Hair: Blonde
  • Eyes: Hazel
  • Sex: Female
  • Ethnicity: Caucasian
  • Complexion: Fair.
Missing poster of Madison Pierson, of St. George, missing since Jan. 3, 2018. | Poster courtesy of the St. George Police Department, St. George News

She was last seen wearing the gray sweatshirt in the photo supplied, jeans with rips in them and black ankle-high, lace-up boots. She has a large, fuzzy black and gray blanket with her.

Full Description of Madison Pierson

  • Age: 16
  • Height: 5 foot 2 inches
  • Weight: 115 pounds
  • Hair: Brown
  • Eyes: Blue
  • Sex: Female
  • Ethnicity: Caucasian
  • Complexion: Fair

She was last seen wearing a black hoodie, black t-shirt with “Thrasher” written across it in yellow, black Levis and carrying a black backpack.

Email: mkessler@stgnews.com

Twitter: @MoriKessler

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2018, all rights reserved.

 

Free News Delivery by Email

Would you like to have the day's news stories delivered right to your inbox every evening? Enter your email below to start!

About the Author

Mori Kessler

Mori Kessler serves as a Senior Reporter for St. George News, having previously contributed as a writer and Interim Editor in 2011-12, and an assistant editor from 2012 to mid-2014. He began writing news as a freelancer in 2009 for Today in Dixie, and joined the writing staff of St. George News in mid-2010. He is also a shameless nerd and has a bad sense of direction, often telling people go left while he is pointing right.

Posted in NewsTagged , , , , ,

5 Comments

  • comments January 5, 2018 at 7:01 pm

    they both look like trouble. prob have no positive role models in their lives

    • Icomments2 January 5, 2018 at 8:57 pm

      Well, it’s with people like you there’s no wonder we have so many Runaways!!!

      • comments January 5, 2018 at 10:03 pm

        Right! it’s my fault people’s teenaged brats go wild and run away. i’d love to hear the logic in that.

  • comments January 5, 2018 at 10:02 pm

    yes, it’s often the case. when girls lack positive male role models especially. They even have a term for it: “daddy issues”.

  • comments January 5, 2018 at 10:06 pm

    If they find them soon enough, they’ll avoid having them return pregnant with a drug addiction and at least 1 std. just to note, the posters say 17 & 16, the article says 17 & 15

Leave a Reply