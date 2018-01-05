MISSING: Police seek aid in locating runaway teens

L-R: 17-year-old Jaeliece Lewis and 15-year-old Madison Pierson, reported missing and possibly runaways Jan. 3, 2018 | Photos courtesy of the St. George Police Department, St. George News

ST. GEORGE – Police are asking the public’s aid in locating two teenage girls who are believed to be runaways.

Jaeliece Lewis, 17, and Madison Pierson, 16, were both last seen Wednesday around 11 p.m., according to St. George Police.

Lewis was at her home near 1400 East while Peirson at her near Valley View Drive before they disappeared.

They are believed to be accompanying each other.

Anyone with any information about the whereabouts of the teens is asked to call the St. George Police Department at 435-627-4300.

Full Description of Jaeliece Lewis

Age: 17

Height: 5 foot 2 inches

Weight: 104 pounds

Hair: Blonde

Eyes: Hazel

Sex: Female

Ethnicity: Caucasian

Complexion: Fair.

She was last seen wearing the gray sweatshirt in the photo supplied, jeans with rips in them and black ankle-high, lace-up boots. She has a large, fuzzy black and gray blanket with her.

Full Description of Madison Pierson

Age: 16

Height: 5 foot 2 inches

Weight: 115 pounds

Hair: Brown

Eyes: Blue

Sex: Female

Ethnicity: Caucasian

Complexion: Fair

She was last seen wearing a black hoodie, black t-shirt with “Thrasher” written across it in yellow, black Levis and carrying a black backpack.

