MISSING: Police seek aid in locating runaway teens

ST. GEORGE – Police are asking the public’s aid in locating two teenage girls who are believed to be runaways.
Jaeliece Lewis, 17, and Madison Pierson, 16, were both last seen Wednesday around 11 p.m., according to St. George Police.
Lewis was at her home near 1400 East while Peirson at her near Valley View Drive before they disappeared.
They are believed to be accompanying each other.
Anyone with any information about the whereabouts of the teens is asked to call the St. George Police Department at 435-627-4300.
Full Description of Jaeliece Lewis
- Age: 17
- Height: 5 foot 2 inches
- Weight: 104 pounds
- Hair: Blonde
- Eyes: Hazel
- Sex: Female
- Ethnicity: Caucasian
- Complexion: Fair.
She was last seen wearing the gray sweatshirt in the photo supplied, jeans with rips in them and black ankle-high, lace-up boots. She has a large, fuzzy black and gray blanket with her.
Full Description of Madison Pierson
- Age: 16
- Height: 5 foot 2 inches
- Weight: 115 pounds
- Hair: Brown
- Eyes: Blue
- Sex: Female
- Ethnicity: Caucasian
- Complexion: Fair
She was last seen wearing a black hoodie, black t-shirt with “Thrasher” written across it in yellow, black Levis and carrying a black backpack.
Email: mkessler@stgnews.com
Twitter: @MoriKessler
Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2018, all rights reserved.
5 Comments
they both look like trouble. prob have no positive role models in their lives
Well, it’s with people like you there’s no wonder we have so many Runaways!!!
Right! it’s my fault people’s teenaged brats go wild and run away. i’d love to hear the logic in that.
yes, it’s often the case. when girls lack positive male role models especially. They even have a term for it: “daddy issues”.
If they find them soon enough, they’ll avoid having them return pregnant with a drug addiction and at least 1 std. just to note, the posters say 17 & 16, the article says 17 & 15