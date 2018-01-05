Task force nabs alleged Washington County oxycodone dealer

Stock image | St. George News

ST. GEORGE — A St. George man has been arrested and charged with three first-degree felonies for allegedly selling oxycodone pills to a confidential police informant.

The Washington County Drug Task Force conducted a narcotics distribution investigation into 25-year-old Jaden Mickelsen, according to a probable cause statement filed by the task force in support of the arrest.

During the course of the investigation over the last six months, the report states, the task force conducted a controlled buy of oxycodone on at least three separate occasions in Washington County through the use of a confidential informant who purchased the pills from Mickelsen.

Mickelsen was arrested New Year’s Eve and booked into the Washington County Purgatory Correctional Facility. He has since been released from custody on $10,000 bail pending trial.

The Washington County Attorney’s Office filed an information in 5th District Court accusing Mickelsen of three first-degree felony counts of drug distribution.

Mickelsen’s charges were enhanced due to having prior felony drug convictions, according to charging documents.

In Utah, possible penalties for a first-degree felony conviction include a minimum of five years in prison with a maximum sentence of life and up to $10,000 in fines.

Mickelsen is scheduled to make his initial appearance in court on Monday.

Persons arrested or charged are presumed innocent until found guilty in a court of law or as otherwise decided by a trier-of-fact.

