St. George man busted for felony possession of stolen credit cards

ST. GEORGE — A St. George man with an extensive criminal history was arrested Thursday after police allegedly found multiple stolen finance cards in his possession.

At approximately 5:20 a.m. Thursday, officers responded to the area of 1000 E. St. George Blvd. on a disorderly report, according to a probable cause statement filed by St. George Police in support of the arrest.

Officers located the suspect vehicle at a nearby gas station and noticed a man – later identified as 23-year-old Keith Harrold Bergman III – step out of the passenger side of the vehicle, the report states.

Police observed a plastic baggie sticking out of Bergman’s pants pocket and later found that same baggie near Bergman’s feet, the arresting officer wrote in the sworn statement.

Upon looking at the contents of the baggie, police allegedly found a Utah driver’s license, a Dixie State University debit card and three credit cards belonging to a woman with a local address, the report states.

It was determined that the woman did not know Bergman and that he had no lawful reason to have the woman’s cards, according to the statement.

When questioned by police about the stolen property, Bergman reportedly requested an attorney.

Bergman was arrested and transported to the Washington County Purgatory Correctional Facility.

The Washington County Attorney’s Office filed an information in 5th District Court accusing Bergman of four third-degree felony counts of unlawful acquisition of a finance card and class A misdemeanor possession of another’s identifying documents.

According to Utah Court records, Bergman has an extensive criminal record, including aggravated assault, using a concealed weapon in the commission of a violent felony, burglary, vehicle burglary, shoplifting, theft, criminal mischief and assault, among other charges.

