Fallen debris on I-15 disables five cars near Brigham Road exit

Emergency personnel from Utah Highway Patrol and Utah Department of Transportation respond after debris fell from a truck on Interstate 15, St. George, Utah, Jan. 5, 2018 | Photo by Joseph Witham, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Five cars sustained damaged rims and flat tires after running over debris that reportedly fell from a truck on Interstate 15 Friday afternoon.

Utah Highway Patrol responded to the incident at around 4 p.m. on northbound I-15 just ahead of the Exit 4 on-ramp.

A woman driving in a passenger car told St. George News she saw what appeared to be chunks of concrete fall from a truck ahead of her. She ran over the debris, causing a blowout in her car’s tires.

In total, five cars that hit the debris became disabled and pulled to the side of the road, UHP Trooper Mike Murphy said.

Two of the cars’ rims sustained heavy damage, requiring the vehicles to be towed.

The other three cars had various flat tires. The Utah Department of Transportation arrived to provide assistance with the blown-out tires.

No injuries were reported.

The truck from which the debris fell did not stop, Murphy said. The truck and its driver were unable to be identified.

The debris was cleared from the road shortly after the incident, which appeared to be broken, jagged chunks of concrete.

This report is based on preliminary information provided by law enforcement and may not contain the full scope of findings.

