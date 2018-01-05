Fallen debris on I-15 disables five cars near Brigham Road exit

Written by Joseph Witham
January 5, 2018
Emergency personnel from Utah Highway Patrol and Utah Department of Transportation respond after debris fell from a truck on Interstate 15, St. George, Utah, Jan. 5, 2018 | Photo by Joseph Witham, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Five cars sustained damaged rims and flat tires after running over debris that reportedly fell from a truck on Interstate 15 Friday afternoon.

Utah Highway Patrol responded to the incident at around 4 p.m. on northbound I-15 just ahead of the Exit 4 on-ramp.

Emergency personnel from Utah Highway Patrol and Utah Department of Transportation assist a driver with a flat tire after running over jagged debris on Interstate 15, St. George, Utah, Jan. 5, 2018 | Photo by Joseph Witham, St. George News

A woman driving in a passenger car told St. George News she saw what appeared to be chunks of concrete fall from a truck ahead of her. She ran over the debris, causing a blowout in her car’s tires.

In total, five cars that hit the debris became disabled and pulled to the side of the road, UHP Trooper Mike Murphy said.

Two of the cars’ rims sustained heavy damage, requiring the vehicles to be towed.

The other three cars had various flat tires. The Utah Department of Transportation arrived to provide assistance with the blown-out tires.

No injuries were reported.

The truck from which the debris fell did not stop, Murphy said. The truck and its driver were unable to be identified.

The debris was cleared from the road shortly after the incident, which appeared to be broken, jagged chunks of concrete.

This report is based on preliminary information provided by law enforcement and may not contain the full scope of findings.

Email: jwitham@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2018, all rights reserved.

Free News Delivery by Email

Would you like to have the day's news stories delivered right to your inbox every evening? Enter your email below to start!

About the Author

Joseph Witham

Joseph Witham is a Utah Valley University graduate with a bachelor’s degree in communication. He loves the Utah outdoors scene and is likely to be found camping or hiking in any one of the state’s epic landscapes on a given weekend. He is equally passionate about writing and was published in various news media, including The Daily Herald in Utah County, before joining St. George News.

Posted in Local, NewsTagged , , , , ,

Leave a Reply