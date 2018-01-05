Southern Utah Art Guild presents ‘Winter Blues’ winter art show

This watercolor titled "High Country WInter" by John Mangels is an example of artwork on display during the Southern Utah Art Guild "Winter Blues" show, location and date not specified | Image courtesy of the Southern Utah Art Guild, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — The Southern Utah Art Guild is pleased to present their winter art show “Winter Blues,” which will run Mondays through Saturdays until Feb. 8 at the Red Cliff Gallery. There will be an artist reception and award ceremony Friday from 4-6 p.m. The public is invited to view the art, meet the artists and enjoy light refreshments.

The Red Cliff Gallery is open Monday-Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., at the City Commons Building, 220 N. 200 East in St. George.

Winter Blues features 79 works of art from 31 Southern Utah artists. The show features contemporary art from all mediums including all forms of 2-D and 3-D art. The show is a blend of small and large pieces. All the art is for sale.

The Southern Utah Art Guild is an organization whose mission is to promote visual arts and artists in Southern Utah.

The guild also operates the Arrowhead Gallery in the Electric Theater Center, 68 E. Tabernacle St. in St. George.

For more information about the Southern Utah Art Guild, click here.

Event details

What: Southern Utah Art Guild “Winter Blues” winter art show.

When: Monday-Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Feb. 8 | Artist reception: Friday, Jan. 5. 4-6 p.m.

Where: Red Cliff Gallery, City Commons Building, 220 N. 200 East, St. George.

Cost: Free.

