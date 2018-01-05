Rollover in busy Santa Clara sends 1 to hospital

Three-vehicle crash at intersection of Santa Clara Drive and Lava Flow Drive leaves one white SUV overturned and sends a driver to the hospital Thursday morning, Santa Clara, Utah, Jan. 5, 2018 | Photo by Hollie Reina, St. George News

SANTA CLARA — A three-vehicle crash ended in a rollover with injuries and one transported to the hospital during heavy morning traffic Friday.

Shortly after 8:30 a.m. officers and emergency responders were dispatched to a three-vehicle collision at the intersection of Santa Clara Drive and Lava Flow Drive that involved an injured occupant, Assistant Chief Charles Peterson of Santa Clara/Ivins Fire and Rescue said.

Upon arrival officers found an overturned white Kia SUV and a gold Toyota four-door passenger car in the middle of the intersection as well a third passenger vehicle that was also involved in the crash.

One of the vehicle’s occupants was injured in the crash and transported to Dixie Regional Medical Center in St. George by ambulance, Peterson said.

The collision was triggered when a driver misjudged the distance and was unable to clear the intersection, the assistant chief said.

Two of the vehicles sustained extensive damage during the crash and were later towed from the scene. Traffic was impacted for more than 30 minutes while responders cleared debris and tended to the injured.

“It’s a really busy time right now, lots of kids going to school and a lot of activity, so we are cautioning drivers to slow down, and be careful,” Peterson said.

No further details were available as this report publishes. This report is based on statements from police or other emergency responders and may not contain the full scope of findings.

St. George News Reporter Cody Blowers contributed to this report.

