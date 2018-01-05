April 25, 1929 — Jan. 4, 2018

DeLue Hebdon Lang passed away Jan. 4, 2018, at 88 years; she was born to Truman Deward Hebdon and Lula Mae Hunt on April 25, 1929, in St. George, Utah.

DeLue met Jeter E. Lang and they were married in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Nov. 20, 1948. Their marriage was later solemnized in the St. George Temple. They made their home in St. George and raised their family, Charles (Marjean) Lang, Jetta (Daniel) Christian, Baby Adam (deceased), Jeff (Jamie) Lang, Zara McMullin, David (Alleen deceased) Lang, Smith (Hamby) Lang, Clarissa (Monte deceased) Larsen, Glen Lang, Vern (Edyth) Lang, and Mark (Kimberly) Lang. She is survived by 10 of her 11 children, her sisters Iris Henderson, Kay Wynn, Nelda Randall, Linda Stoddart, Gloria Ritter and Brother Truman Hebdon.

She worked as a St. George telephone switchboard operator until the switchboard was upgraded to dial. She was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, teaching nursery and primary. She loved to sing and sang in the Ward Choir until her voice started to fail her. She was an active member of the VFW Auxiliary and sang at the military graveside services while her husband was VFW Commander for 23 years. She was always baking bread every week and sharing her fresh-baked bread often. She always went to the temple on Monday mornings as long as her health allowed her to attend.

She has 46 grandchildren, 45 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, one sister, two brothers, a daughter-in-law, son-in-law and three grandchildren.

Funeral services

Funeral services will be Thursday, Jan. 11, 11 a.m., at the St. George Stake Center, 591 W. 500 N., St. George, Utah. Friends may call Wednesday evening from 5-7 p.m. at Spilsbury Mortuary and again Thursday from 9:30-10:30 a.m. prior to services at the Stake Center.

Interment will take place at 2:00 p.m. in the Enterprise Cemetery.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Spilsbury Mortuary, 435-673-2454.

