Cedar outduels Canyon View behind Japrix Weaver’s 22 points

Cedar High's Carley Davis shoots a layup during 58-44 win over Canyon View, Cedar City, Utah, Jan. 4, 2018 | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News / Cedar City News

CEDAR CITY — Despite falling behind by nine points early in the game, the Cedar Lady Reds basketball team rallied back for a 58-44 win over Canyon View Thursday night.

The game was tied 4-4 midway through the first period, but Canyon View went on an 11-2 run, fueled in large part by sophomore forward Ashlyn Banks, who scored nine points during the quarter.

Her team still behind 15-6 as the quarter wound to a close, Cedar senior Dream Weaver scored four quick points off two steals in the last 12 seconds of the first period to cut Canyon View’s lead to 15-10 heading into the second quarter.

“That was huge,” said Cedar head coach Corry Nielsen. “At that point, we were back within five and we were able to say we’re OK, everything’s fine, and get settled down.”

Cedar outscored the Lady Falcons 13-7 in the second period to grab a slim 23-22 halftime lead. Freshman guard Logann Laws scored six of Cedar’s points during that quarter.

In the third quarter, it was Cedar sophomore guard Japrix Weaver’s turn to shine, as she scored 11 of her game-high 22 points, at one point making field goals on three successive possessions.

Japrix Weaver, who had scored just four points in the first half, said she and her teammates used the first half as a “wake-up call.”

“We came out and had to work hard,” she said. “It was about getting everyone going on offense. We kind of kicked it into overdrive.”

Cedar’s 9-0 run midway through the third period proved to be the backbreaker, as Canyon View was not able to close the gap the rest of the game.

Canyon View head coach Jaycee Slack-Barnhurst said of the turning point: “The girls played a good game, but we have to find a way to play 32 minutes instead of 28. We take away four minutes in the third quarter, and I think we win this game.”

“I’m proud of the way they came out,” she added.

Coach Nielsen, while pleased with his team’s play, said they still need to watch their fouls. Both Weaver sisters fouled out of the contest late in the fourth quarter, and three other Cedar players had at least three fouls apiece.

Japrix Weaver’s 22 led the Lady Reds, with Laws adding 13 points, Carley Davis contributing 10, and Dream Weaver adding 9.

Meanwhile, Canyon View was led by Ashlyn Banks’ 11 points, Jordan Nielson added 9, Bryn Banks had 8, and Addy Newman and Gisella Garcia scored 7 apiece.

Cedar improved to 2-0 in Region 9 play with the victory, while Canyon View dropped to 1-1 with the loss.

Snow Canyon 53, Desert Hills 36

In other Region 9 action Thursday in St. George, the Snow Canyon Lady Warriors overcame an early deficit to come up with a 53-36 home win over Desert Hills.

“We fell into a hole early and battled foul trouble to key players, but the girls never quit,” said Snow Canyon head coach Ryan Rarick. “Natalie Gunn and Rachel Durante attacked the basket relentlessly. Mel Kata, Sammi Johnston, and Allie Parr got seemingly every rebound. And most importantly, we played as a team. It’s always tough to play opposing Region 9 teams and Desert Hills is better than their record shows, so this was a quality win tonight.”

Gunn led the Warriors with 11 points, while Durante and Kata each added 10. The Lady Thunder were led by three players who scored 7 points each, namely Madi Clark, Jessica Mathis, and Kellie Nance.

Email: jrichards@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews