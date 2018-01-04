Clinic receives award for excellence in patient care

Intermountain Sunset Clinic receives the 2017 HealthInsight Quality Award. Pictured L-R are: Steven Temple, MD; Tawni Yardley, NP; Nathan Nielson, DO; Kari Roemer, clinic manager; Matthew McIff, MD; Kris Carter, NP; Ginger Headrick, care manager; Paige Foster, care guide; Brett Muse, MD; Brock Stoner, HealthInsight project manager, date not specified | Photo courtesy of Intermountain Health Care, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Intermountain Sunset Clinic was recently presented with the 2017 HealthInsight Quality Award for excellence in providing quality care. The award is presented by HealthInsight, a nonprofit, community-based collaborative working to improve health and health care for patients and providers and comprising locally governed organizations in Utah, Nevada, New Mexico and Oregon.

The HealthInsight Quality Award for High Performance in the physician office setting recognizes high-performing clinics that have achieved above the 75th percentile benchmark on at least six quality measures or that have shown a 15-percent improvement on three quality measures.

“This award is most meaningful because it recognizes our clinic’s ongoing efforts to provide high-quality care to our patients,” Brett Muse, the clinic’s lead physician said. “Of course, providing quality care is a team effort and wouldn’t happen without the dedicated service of all our physicians and staff.”

This year, the Sunset Clinic team attributes receiving the award to its continued efforts to conduct daily huddles and to work on shared goals. Each morning, clinic staff and physicians discuss the healthcare needs of that day’s patients and how the team can meet those needs or direct patients to appropriate resources, according to a press release from the clinic.

The entire clinic team also works on shared goals related to patient outcomes and experiences. Everyone from the front desk receptionists to the medical assistants and providers work in concert to provide patients with quality care.

“These outstanding physician office practices have shown a commitment to improving health care quality for residents of our state,” said Juliana Preston, executive director of HealthInsight Utah. “We are pleased to honor them for their hard work and dedication to delivering quality health care.”

Launched in September 2004, the HealthInsight Quality Award Program promotes transparency in healthcare. HealthInsight aims to help providers improve health care and help patients become more active and informed participants in that care.

Email: news@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews