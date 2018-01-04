Utah man arrested for threatening to kill Trump during his visit to Salt Lake

In this Dec. 2017 file photo, President Donald Trump stands with Sen. Orrin Hatch, R-Utah (left) and Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah (center) after arriving at the Ronald R Wright National Air Guard Base in Salt Lake City, Dec. 4, 2017 | Photo by Scott Sommerdorf/The Salt Lake Tribune via The Associated Press, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — A Utah man has been indicted for allegedly making death threats against President Donald Trump, law enforcement and others.

A grand jury returned an 11-count indictment Wednesday accusing 33-year-old Travis Luke Dominguez, of Midvale, of making threats to kill Trump during the president’s visit to Utah last month when he scaled back the Bear’s Ears and Grand Staircase-Escalante national monuments.

The indictment Wednesday also accused Dominguez of threatening to kill police officers if they tried to stop him and of using the internet to maliciously convey false information involving threats to other people and businesses in Utah.

Each count carries a maximum possible sentence of 10 years.

On Dec. 4, during Trump’s visit to Utah, Dominguez allegedly told law enforcement he planned to kill Trump and any police who tried to stop him.

“I’m a Navy SEAL,” the indictment quoted Dominguez as saying. “I woke up and decided going to kill the president Donald Trump today. Please forgive me and then I will die by suicide by cop.”

The indictment went on to quote Dominguez as saying:

I’m going to kill the sexist racist homophobic President Trump today. Nothing you can do to save President Trump nor stop me pigs.

Dominguez utilized FBI and Unified Police Department internet tip lines when he reportedly began making his threats Nov. 13.

The federal indictment outlines seven instances where Dominguez reportedly sent anonymous tips to either to be carried out by him or someone else to explode or shoot up different businesses, including a South Jordan movie theater, a Midvale sporting goods store and a Sandy bank.

Authorities began tracking Dominguez after linking his email address to the public WiFi used to send in the threats. Dominguez was arrested New Year’s Eve near the South Jordan Megaplex Theater, which he had allegedly threatened to bomb.

Dominguez is scheduled to make his initial appearance Thursday in federal court before Magistrate Judge Paul Warner.

Persons arrested or charged are presumed innocent until found guilty in a court of law or as otherwise decided by a trier-of-fact.

