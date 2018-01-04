St. George woman allegedly records herself jumping on man’s truck hood, breaking his windows

Washington City Police patrol car, stock image | Photo by Kimberly Scott, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — A St. George woman was arrested Saturday after allegedly recording herself jumping on the hood of a Washington City man’s truck and smashing out his windows out with rocks because he reportedly asked her to leave his residence.

Police responded to the man’s residence on a criminal mischief report around 9 p.m. Saturday, according to a probable cause statement filed by Washington Police in support of the arrest.

The man told police that when he told 22-year-old Kira Alicia Beatriz Avery that she needed to leave his residence so that he could go spend time with his family, she got mad and walked outside, the report states.

Avery then allegedly began throwing rocks at the man’s truck, breaking his driver’s window, rear-driver’s window, denting the hood and other panels of the vehicle and breaking the rear windshield wiper, subsequently causing more than $1,500 worth of damage to the truck, according to the statement.

Avery was stopped by police as she was leaving the man’s residence.

When asked about the incident, Avery reportedly told police she had gone to the man’s residence because he said he “wanted to drink, smoke weed and do meth, so she went to his house to hang out,” the arresting officer wrote in the sworn statement.

Avery also reportedly told police the man asked her to have sex with him and when she told him no, the man told her to get out of his house, the report states.

“Kira (Avery) stated she went outside and was mad because she isn’t a slut,” the officer wrote in the statement. Avery said she then began recording herself jumping on the hood of the man’s truck and throwing rocks at his vehicle, noting that “it took her getting a big rock to break the windows.”

After reportedly showing the officer the video of herself destroying the truck, Avery was arrested and booked into the Washington County Purgatory Correctional Facility.

The Washington County Attorney’s Office filed an information in 5th District Court accusing Avery of third-degree felony criminal mischief and class B misdemeanor intoxication.

Persons arrested or charged are presumed innocent until found guilty in a court of law or as otherwise decided by a trier-of-fact.

