Feb. 5, 1928 — Dec. 29, 2017

Joy Hunt Hardy, age 89, passed away Friday, Dec. 29, 2017. She was born in St. George to Max and Beulah Anderson Hunt. Joy was a twin in a family of 12. She was married 28 years to Sheldon Hardy of Mesquite, Nevada, where she raised her eight children. She later divorced.

To support her family, she worked at various jobs then went back to school and earned a medical assistant degree, but her heart was always at home being a homemaker. She loved working in the yard tending to her fruit trees. Her favorite day was washday. She was known for her delicious homemade bread and cooking. She had many talents and tied many beautiful quilts.

Joy was a loving mother and grandmother to all, when you came to her home you were welcomed with a smile and a meal.

Joy was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, she had a strong testimony and loved the gospel dearly. Joy had many callings in the church, but her favorite was teaching the children and youth. She loved Scouting and prepared many, many hobo dinners. Joy gave 100 percent in all she did. She will be greatly missed.

Joy is survived by six siblings, and her eight children including Blaine & Rita Hardy, Ginger Miller, Mark & Debbie Hardy, Kenny & Jackie Hardy, Clay Hardy, John & Robin Hunt, Bill & Amy Hirschi, and Val & Lisa Hardy. Also included are 38 grandchildren, 71 great-grandchildren, and 28 great-great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents, six siblings, one infant daughter, three grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren.

Funeral services

Funeral services will be held Saturday, Jan. 6, 2018, at 11 a.m. at the Ivins LDS Chapel, 25 W. Center St., Ivins.

A viewing will be held from 9:30-10:30 am prior to services.

Interment will take place at the Santa Clara Cemetery.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Spilsbury Mortuary, 435-673-2454.

For condolences, full obituary and funeral listings please visit Spilsbury Mortuary online.