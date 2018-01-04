TGIF Show: Your weekend adventure guide brought to you by Maverik

SOUTHERN UTAH — The weekend is almost here again, and that means it’s time to look for adventure – maybe something fun, inspiring, educational or entertaining. Take advantage of our snapshot of Southern Utah events and activities to enjoy with family and friends, and keep the adventure going all weekend long!

Watch TGIF Show co-hosts Sheldon and Hollie talk about their weekend picks:

See video top of this listing.

Weekend events | Jan. 5-7

Art

Education/enlightenment

Entertainment

Friday, 5:30 p.m. | Dixie State University Basketball | Admission: $7-$10 | Location: Burns Arena, Dixie State University Campus, 225 S. 700 East, St. George.

Saturday, 7 p.m. | Sing in the New Year Karaoke Party | Admission: Free; food and beverage prices vary | Location: Fiiz, 540 State St., Hurricane.

Family

Friday, 10:30 a.m. | Story Time | Admission: Free | Location: Washington County Library, Washington City Branch, 220 N. 300 East, Washington City.

Friday, 11 a.m. | Toddler Time With Mrs. Mann | Admission: Free | Location: Washington County Library, St. George Branch, 88 W. 100 South, St. George.

Friday, 11 a.m. | Moms n’ Tots Playtime | Admission: Free | Location: Washington County Library, Hurricane Branch, 36 S. 300 West, Hurricane.

Food/crafts/vendors

Fundraisers/community service

Music

Friday, 6-9 p.m. | Tom Bennett | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: Harmons, 3520 Pioneer Parkway, Santa Clara.

Friday, 7-9 p.m. | Art Cowles | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: Even Stevens, 471 E. St. George Blvd., St. George.

Friday, 7-9 p.m. | Dick Earl | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: Peekaboo Canyon Wood Fired Kitchen, 233 W. Center St., Kanab.

Friday, 8-11 p.m. | Winne Brave | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: George’s Corner Restaurant, 2 W. St. George Blvd., St. George.

Saturday, 4-8 p.m. | The Naked Waiters | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: Last Chair Saloon, Brian Head Ski Resort, 329 S. Highway 143, Brian Head.

Saturday, 7-9 p.m. | Johnny Van | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: Even Stevens, 471 E. St. George Blvd., St. George.

Sunday, noon to 2 p.m. | Dulce | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: Even Stevens, 471 E. St. George Blvd., St. George.

Nightlife/social

Friday, 10 p.m. | Off the Cuff Comedy | Admission: $5 | Location: Off the Cuff Comedy, 913 S. Main St., Cedar City.

Saturday, 6 p.m. | Cedar Square Dance | Admission: Free | Location: Cedar Senior Center, 489 E. 200 South, Cedar City.

Outdoor/active

Friday, 5 p.m. | Sunset Hike | Admission: Free; advance reservation required | Location: Snow Canyon State Park | Telephone: 435-628-2255.

Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. | New Year’s Bash Rail Jam | Admission: Varies | Location: Brian Head Ski Resort, 329 S. Highway 143, Brian Head.

NOTE: Changes in scheduled events may arise without notice to St. George News; links and contact information are provided for your convenience in confirming details.

Have a tip for something happening next weekend?

Send us the details to be considered for next weekend’s TGIF!

• S P O N S O R E D C O N T E N T •

Email: hreina@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2018, all rights reserved.