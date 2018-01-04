How buying oranges can help protect children from child abuse

ST. GEORGE — The Family Support Center has launched its annual orange fundraiser to raise money to continue to provide its services to Washington County families. Community members can purchase 40 pounds of navel oranges for $40 from now until Jan. 15. At just $1 per pound, participants not only help out a good cause but save money.
The Family Support Center is a nonprofit organization in St. George which opened its doors in 2009. The mission of the center is to protect children from child abuse and strengthen families by providing crisis and respite care to children from newborns to age 11 for families in need.
There is a tremendous need for this service in Washington County, said LaVelle Prince, the center’s executive director.
Crisis care
Crisis care through the family support center is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
Parents/guardians may bring their children in for up to 72 hours at times when they are feeling stressed and out of control, or when they need to deal with personal or family crisis/emergency situations, information from the center’s website said. These may include, but are not limited to:
- Serving jail time.
- Birth of a sibling or medical emergencies.
- Inpatient drug/alcohol detoxification.
- Situations that may become dangerous for the child, including but not limited to family arguments, possible arrest of parent, mental health emergency or other reasons.
Respite care
According to the Family Support Center’s website, scheduled respite care can be requested up to three hours per week per family as scheduling allows. Respite care can be scheduled for almost any reason except work-related or school child care.
Examples of why a parent or guardian might schedule respite care include:
- Therapy, support groups.
- Drug, alcohol treatment and/or support.
- Parenting classes.
- Job interviews.
- Shopping.
- Doctor appointments.
- Social Services appointments.
- Court and/or attorney appointments.
In addition to crisis and respite care, the center also provides adoption respite, parental education, crisis counseling and other family resources.
The Family Support Center does not charge for any of its services nor are there any income qualifications, Prince said.
Approximately 80 percent of the operational funds for the Family Support Center come from government grants and the other 20 percent comes from corporate and private donations as well as from fundraisers like the annual orange fundraiser. The money raised will really help the center continue its ability to continue its services, Prince said.
Oranges can be purchased online or by calling 435-668-7270. The fundraiser will close Jan. 15 and oranges can be picked up Jan. 19-20. Those who purchase oranges will receive detailed information about where and when to pick up their oranges, Prince said.
Event details
- What: Family Support Center annual orange fundraiser.
- When: Now through Jan. 15.
- Cost: $40 for 40 pounds of oranges.
- Puchase oranges: Online or by calling 435-668-7270.
- The Family Support Center website.
