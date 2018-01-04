Funeral services scheduled for LDS church leader Thomas S. Monson

LDS Church President Thomas S. Monson and his wife, Frances, wave to the congregation following a session of general conference in April 2010 in Salt Lake City, Utah | Photo courtesy of Intellectual Reserve, Inc., St. George News

SALT LAKE CITY — Funeral services have been scheduled for President Thomas S. Monson, leader of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, who died Tuesday in Salt Lake City of causes incident to age.

Services will be held in the Conference Center on Temple Square Jan. 12 at noon MST. The funeral will be open to the public ages 8 and older. A public viewing open to all ages will take place Jan. 11 from 9 a.m. until 8 p.m. in the Conference Center.

Monson was the 16th president in the 187-year history of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and had served as its president since Feb. 3, 2008.

Those who attend the funeral services at the Conference Center (which seats 21,000 people) must be in their seats no later than 11:30 a.m. Seating is open and on a first-come, first-served basis. Overflow seating with large-screen viewing of the proceedings will be offered in the adjacent Tabernacle, Assembly Hall and Conference Center Theater.

The funeral services will be broadcast live via MormonNewsroom.org, mormontabernaclechoir.org, LDS.org (English, Spanish, and Portuguese), KSL TV, the KSL TV app, BYUtv, BYUtv Global, KBYUtv Eleven, BYUtv International, Mormon Channel, Canal Mormón (Spanish) and on the LDS church satellite system. In addition, audio broadcasts will air on KSL Radio and BYU Radio.

A private burial service will take place at the Salt Lake City Cemetery following the funeral.

Expressions of sympathy can be posted on the President Monson Facebook page or emailed to condolences@ldschurch.org.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Humanitarian Aid Fund or the Church’s General Missionary Fund at give.lds.org/monson.

