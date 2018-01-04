July 21, 1943 — Jan. 1, 2018

Elliot William Jocelyn, age 74, passed away on Jan. 1, 2018. He was born on July 21, 1943, in Los Angeles, California, to William Earl Jocelyn and Catherine Elliot Jocelyn.

Elliot graduated high school in El Monte, California, and served a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints to Central America. After serving he married Janeen Semmens on April 6, 1966, in the Los Angeles LDS Temple.

He served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War and was stationed in New Jersey and Germany. After returning from Germany he moved from New Jersey back to California with Janeen and son Brian. A second son, Toby, was born in California. They decided to move to Utah to be with Janeen’s family. Elliot began work for Mountain Bell and a third son, David, was born. They settled in the Hurricane Valley and raised their family there. Two more sons, Nathaniel and Adam, joined the family.

Elliot served in many LDS church callings and served in the community in many ways. He was known as the telephone guy, and eventually he worked for AT&T and then as an owner of the Wiring Connection. He enjoyed traveling with many close friends and helping his mother and family with many things. He loved speaking Spanish with anyone that would listen and loved missionary work.

He knew how to make people laugh and always enjoyed joking around. After retirement he served in the St. George temple baptistery and always dreamed of serving another mission in a foreign country. Big El will always be remembered for his smile and the famous nicknames that he gave to friends and family.

He is survived by his beautiful wife, Janeen; five sons: Brian (Shirlyn), Toby (Rosanne), David, Nathaniel (Amanda) and Adam (Samantha); 15 grandchildren; 1 great-granddaughter; sister, Carolyn Whiteside; and brothers, George Jocelyn and Donald Jocelyn. He is preceded in death by his father, William; mother, Catherine; step-father, Theron “Dutch” Shultice; and brother, Raymond Jocelyn.

Funeral services

Funeral services will be held Saturday, Jan. 6, 2018, at 11 a.m. at the Hurricane 2nd Ward Chapel, 155 E. 1050 North, Hurricane, Utah.

Visitations will be held Friday from 7-8 p.m. at the Metcalf Hurricane Valley Mortuary, 140 N. Main St., Hurricane, and Saturday at 10 a.m. at the church prior to the funeral service.

Interment will be at the Hurricane City Cemetery.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Metcalf Mortuary, 435-673-4221.

For condolences, full obituary and funeral listings please visit Metcalf Mortuary online.