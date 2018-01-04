June 21, 1991 — Dec. 28, 2017

Derek Spray, 26, of St. George, Utah, born in Provo, Utah, on June 21, 1991, son of Kyle Spray and Rachel Nelson.

Even though Derek was only here for a short time he impacted so many lives. His soul was like no other, and he had a heart of gold. Anyone who knew Derek knew he was the most kind, loving, and goofy person around. He had no fear in this world. He loved spending time with his friends and with his family. He enjoyed so many things, such as; dirt biking, snowboarding, wake boarding, cliff jumping, playing video games, and watching the Steelers play football. He also had an obsession with reptiles and was known to love candy.

Although we know we will be with him again, the void we feel in our hearts will forever be present. He was lucky enough to share his life with a large family that loved him very much: his father, Kyle Spray; mother, Rachel Nelson; step-father; Darren Nelson. His brothers, sisters, and nieces include: step-brother, Cody Nelson (wife, Lindsay Nelson, niece, Mia Nelson); sister, Kylee Spray; brother, Brody Spray, (wife Sharly, niece Rome Spray, who has completely stolen Derek’s heart); step-brother, Shade Nelson; sister, Madi Spray; step-brother, Diezel Nelson; and brother, Jake Spray. Derek was also supported and loved by numerous grandparents, uncles, aunts, and cousins.

Memorial service

Memorial services will be held Saturday, Jan. 6, 2018, at 11 a.m. at the Metcalf Mortuary Chapel, 288 W. St. George Blvd. St. George.

Interment will be in the Santa Clara City Cemetery.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Metcalf Mortuary, 435-673-4221.

