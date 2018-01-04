Cedar City police arrest man for string of burglaries across 3 counties

Ceder City Police cruiser, Cedar City, Utah, June 10, 2017 | Photo by Mori Kessler, Cedar City News / St. George News

ST. GEORGE — A man wanted in multiple burglaries was apprehended Thursday after a multiagency foot pursuit ensued when the suspect ran from the Cedar City Walmart.

The suspect, later identified as 26-year-old Scott Beckwith of Las Vegas, Nevada, is currently in police custody and, while he hasn’t officially been charged, police believe he will possibly be facing multiple counts of residential and vehicle burglary as well as other charges, Cedar City Police Sgt. Jerry Womack said.

Authorities believe Beckwith has used stolen credit cards to make purchases at various stores in Iron, Washington and Utah counties. Police have recovered other property that was possibly stolen from other areas as well.

“We’ve recovered property from Washington County, Iron County and even Utah County, these guys have been all over,” Womack said.

Investigators also suspect that another individual may also be involved in the thefts, but they have not identified anyone at this point.

The incident began Thursday morning when an alert employee in Walmart’s loss prevention department recognized the man from surveillance footage taken inside of the store during a prior incident, Womack said.

The employee called 911 when the suspect fled from the store after being approached by store security. Once officers arrived and began searching for Beckwith, a foot pursuit ensued.

A short time later officers located the suspect up in the foothills just west of Walmart, Womack said, and he was taken into custody without further incident.

Police have identified the owners of some of the property recovered and are now hoping to identify the owners of the remaining items likely stolen over the last month or so during a string of vehicle burglaries that occurred in multiple neighborhoods and residential areas.

There are numerous credit, debit and gift cards, social security cards, a revolver, a couple of nice pairs of binoculars, several knives, stereo headphones,and other items included in the alleged property stolen and discovered by police.

For those who have been the victim of a vehicle burglary within the last month or so and who live in the area behind the Cedar Ridge Golf Course, the Lamplight subdivision or in the Highland Drive area, the property may have been recovered and is being held at the Cedar City Police Department.

“We have identified some owners but need help identifying owners for some of the property,” Womack said in a statement released Thursday afternoon.

The investigation is still ongoing as this report publishes. Anyone with any information about the owners of the property are encouraged to call Cedar City Police Detective Matt Topham at telephone 435-586-2956.

The Cedar City Police Department, Iron County Sheriff’s Office, Utah Highway Patrol, Parowan Police and Southern Utah University Police and Aviation Unit were involved in the pursuit and arrest.

“Thanks go out to our Public Safety partners for being willing to help anytime we ask,” Womack said in the released statement.

This report is based on statements from police or other emergency responders and may not contain the full scope of findings.

Email: cblowers@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews