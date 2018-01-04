May 29, 1928 — Jan. 1, 2018

Archie Montes passed away Jan. 1, 2018, at the wonderful age of 89. He was born May 29, 1928, in the small mountain town of Jacebanes, Spain.

As a young man, Archie worked construction in France and throughout Canada where he met and married his wife, Elfriede.

From Canada, he went to California then Utah and eventually moved to St. George in 1977 where he worked as a contractor for over 30 years.

Archie is survived by his wife of 63 years, Elfriede Montes; daughter Rebecca (Todd) Collins; daughter Sarah Montes (Lantz Litchfield); grandchildren Robert Morrill and Jenny Mullins and their spouses.

Funeral services

A celebration of Archie’s life will be held Saturday, Jan. 13, at 11 a.m., with a visitation from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at Metcalf Mortuary, 288 West St. George Blvd., St. George.

Interment will be in the St. George City Cemetery.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Metcalf Mortuary, 435-673-4221.

