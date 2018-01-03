Regionwide honor band performance to offer diverse musical experience for both attendees, performers

Stock photo courtesy of Southern Utah University, St. George News

CEDAR CITY — Southern Utah University’s department of music spotlights outstanding regional high school students in its annual “SUU High School Honor Band Concert” on Jan. 13, at 6 p.m., in the Heritage Center Theater. This prestigious group of performers auditioned and were selected for their performance quality, skill and talent.

The performance, given by the high school students with an introduction by the SUU Wind Symphony, will include “Vesuvius” by Frank Ticheli, “October” by Eric Whitacre, “Ecstatic Fanfare” by Steven Bryant and “Liberty Bell March” by John Philip Sousa. This diverse musical repertoire of driving rhythms and complex changes will challenge the students and delight the audience.

Keith Bradshaw, associate dean of the SUU College of Performing & Visual Arts, composed the audition excerpt this year. Students then recorded themselves and submitted the recording to be evaluated. Over 180 students from 18 schools applied this year with 126 students accepted. A variety of new schools will be represented, including Valley High School in Las Vegas, Layton High School and Northridge High School from Davis County.

In preparation for the concert, the students will arrive early on Jan. 12 to begin rehearsals. This all-day event includes a rehearsal led by faculty from SUU. Honor students are invited to an evening dance and an event called College 101 where they can panel existing SUU students about college life.

Adam Lambert, associate professor and director of bands, will be conducting the Saturday concert. Lambert is an experienced trumpet soloist who has performed throughout the Midwest and has over 20 years of directing experience. He holds degrees in music education from Brigham Young University and a doctorate in trumpet performance from the University of North Texas. He is an active trumpet educator, performer and clinician in both classical and jazz.

“This is the single largest recruiting event for instrumental music at SUU,” Lambert said. “Many of our incoming freshmen each year have participated in past honor bands. This performance will challenge these high school students, but after listening to their auditions, I’m sure they can handle it.”

Event details

What: Southern Utah University High School Honor Band concert.

When: Saturday, Jan. 13, at 6 p.m.

Where: Heritage Center Theater, 105 N. 100 East, Cedar City.

Details: Admission is free and open to the public.

Email: news@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews