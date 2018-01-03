Crews battle winter wildfire near Kolob Reservoir

Stock image, St. George News

WASHINGTON COUNTY — Fire crews from multiple agencies continue to battle a winter wildfire north of Zion National Park that started on New Year’s Day.

According to a statement issued Wednesday by Mike Melton of the Utah Division of Forestry, Fire, and State Lands, a total of 39 acres have burned since the fire began Monday in the Oak Valley area west of Deep Creek, about five miles east of Kolob Reservoir in an unincorporated area of Washington County.

“A cabin caught fire New Year’s Day which spread to very dry vegetation,” the statement said. “Conditions are drier than they appear and drier than they normally are this time of year. One careless act can have extreme consequences.”

The blaze, which has burned mostly dry grass, scrub oak and other brush vegetation, was considered 60 percent contained as of Wednesday afternoon. The cause of the fire remains under investigation, officials said.

Besides the one burned cabin, three other structures in the area are threatened by the blaze. However, no injuries have been reported, and there are no road closures nor evacuations in effect.

A total of seven engines have been dispatched to fight the fire. Assisting the Utah Division of Forestry, Fire and State Lands are crews from the Hurricane Valley Fire District, Washington City Fire Department, Hildale Fire Department, Santa Clara-Ivins Fire Rescue, Bureau of Land Management and the Utah State Fire Marshal.

