‘Mesquite Hot Air Balloon Festival’ set to color the sky; volunteer positions available

In this photo from the 2016 "Mesquite Hot Air Balloon Festival," dozens of hot air balloons take off from the Oasis parking lot, Mesquite, Nevada, Jan. 23, 2016 | Photo by Hollie Reina, St. George News

MESQUITE, Nev. — Mesquite Gaming, owner of CasaBlanca Resort and Virgin River Hotel, will host the seventh annual “Mesquite Hot Air Balloon Festival” Jan. 26-28. From wonderous hot air balloon launches each morning to impressive night glows, the festival is fun for the entire family, all weekend long.

“Mesquite Balloon Festival is not just for fun for the spectators but for all involved and we work hard to ensure everyone has a memorable experience,” said Christian Adderson, corporate sales manager for Mesquite Gaming. “Each year, we see more and more balloons and increased attendance and we look forward to our continued growth with another great event this month.”

The Mesquite Balloon Festival kicks off at 7:30 a.m. each morning with a balloon launch at the Oasis parking lot located across the street from the CasaBlanca Resort and Casino.

The event also features “candlestick glows” nightly at 6 p.m. when the balloons create an extraordinary light show. Included at the festival is a champagne tasting inside the CasaBlanca Resort’s Skydome Lounge Jan. 27 at 4 p.m.

Mesquite Gaming is seeking volunteers to assist with the morning balloon launches. Volunteers are essential to the successful operation of the event. Volunteers are needed all days of the event. Opportunities include Friday, Saturday or Sunday morning launches or all three days.

Volunteers must wear jeans, closed-toed shoes and warm clothes, and while pilots do their best to provide rides for volunteers, rides are not guaranteed. Volunteers will receive an event T-shirt, lapel pin and coffee and donuts at the morning launches.

For more information, questions or to register as a volunteer, call 888-711-4653, email sales@mesquitegaming.com or register online.

Find a complete schedule of events and more information for the Mesquite Hot Air Balloon Festival online. For more information on Mesquite Gaming visit the website or follow Mesquite Gaming on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.