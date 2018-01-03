Mormon Church President Thomas S. Monson dies at 90

LDS Church President Thomas S. Monson | Photo courtesy of Fox13Now, St. George News

SALT LAKE CITY — President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Thomas S. Monson, has died Tuesday at the age of 90.

Monson died at 10 p.m. Tuesday while surrounded by family at his home in Salt Lake City, LDS Church Director of Media Relations, Eric Hawkins, said, noting Monson died from “causes incident to age,” according to a report by Fox13Now.com.

Monson was born in Salt Lake City on August 21, 1927.

His biographer, LDS author and historian Heidi Swinton, said “They didn’t go in the delivery room in those days, but when his father went in to see the baby and the mom, she said to him, ‘I have a young bishop for you.’ And he likes to tell how that was just premonition, because 22 years later he was the bishop of the ward in which he grew up.”

As a young man, he was known for offering charity and assistance to those around him.

“He had that ability to reach out and rescue somebody; to help somebody; to say, “I have something that will make a difference for you”. It has become a moniker of his life,” Swinton said.

Following President Hinckley’s death in 2008, President Monson was called as the 16th President of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

During his time as President, Thomas S. Monson announced the construction of more than 40 new LDS temples around the world.

When President Monson was born, there were fewer than 650,000 church members around the world. When he became Church President, there were more than 13 million members worldwide.

President Monson and his counselors met with U.S. President George W. Bush on May 29, 2008, in Salt Lake City. He also met with President Barack Obama in the Oval Office at the White House on July 20, 2009, where he presented President Obama with five volumes of his personal family history.

President Monson did not meet with President Obama during his visit to Utah in April 2015. A church spokesperson indicated President Monson needed to preserve his strength for General Conference the following weekend.

In recent years, a decline in President Monson’s health became noticeable. Two years ago, Church spokesperson Eric Hawkins released this statement:

“He comes to the office every day, attends all First Presidency and committee meetings, leads the discussion and makes decisions. The workload of the First Presidency is up to date. President Monson has always been private about his health, but appreciates the prayers and sustaining support of church members, as do all of the First Presidency and the Twelve.”

President Monson’s wife Frances preceded him in death, in May 2013.

Funeral arrangements have not yet been announced.

