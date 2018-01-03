River Road site of 2 multi-vehicle crashes less than 1 hour apart

White Dodge pickup truck is smashed into a white Ford pickup during a three-vehicle collision on South River Road and Horseman Park Drive Wednesday evening, St. George, Utah, Jan. 3, 2018 | Photo by Cody Blowers, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Two three-vehicle crashes reported less than an hour apart on River Road kept responders busy tending to both chaotic scenes that included an injured driver, six damaged vehicles, blocked lanes and traffic congestion Wednesday evening.

Shortly before 6 p.m. emergency personnel and officers responded to a two-vehicle crash on River Road near the intersection of Foremaster Drive that involved a dark gray Nissan pickup truck, a minivan and a Toyota Rav 4.

Upon arrival officers found an injured driver in the Toyota who was transported to Dixie Regional Medical Center by ambulance minutes later, St. George Police Officer Tiffany Atkins said.

Atkins went on to say that the driver was “coherent and speaking with officers” before she was transported, and her injuries appeared to be non-life threatening.

Officers arriving on scene redirected traffic away from the crash to relieve congestion and allow responders to tend to the scene.

Officers learned after speaking with witnesses at the scene that the pickup truck was stopped and waiting to exit the Harmons Grocery store parking lot and make a left-hand turn to heading north on River Road just as traffic in both southbound lanes stopped to allow the pickup through.

Meanwhile, the Toyota heading south on River Road entered the left-hand turn lane north of the grocery store and struck the pickup truck before it could clear the median. The impact spun the Toyota around and sent it crashing into the minivan that had stopped to allow the pickup through seconds earlier.

“According to witnesses she was driving traffic speed without slowing down, but we haven’t confirmed that yet and I still need to talk to her,” Atkins said.

All vehicle occupants were properly restrained at the time of the crash, and a citation will possibly be issued, Atkins said, once the investigation is concluded.

Minutes before officers were finished with the crash at River Road and Foremaster they were called to a second three-vehicle collision reported less than 4 miles away at the intersection of South River Road and Horseman Park Place.

The second crash involved a white Ford pickup truck, a white Dodge pickup truck and a red Jeep Wrangler.

The Dodge was smashed into the rear of the Ford, while the Jeep was in the middle of the intersection blocking both northbound lanes.

The Ford appeared have a damaged drive train that had broken away and was hanging from the undercarriage of the truck.

All vehicles were extensively damaged and were towed from the scene, and according to the drivers there were no injuries reported.

No further information could be obtained at the time of this report.

The St. George Police Department, the St. George Fire Department and Gold Cross Ambulance responded to the crashes and tended to the scenes.

This report is based on statements from police or other emergency responders and may not contain the full scope of findings.

Click on photo to enlarge it, then use your left-right arrow keys to cycle through the gallery.

Email: cblowers@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews