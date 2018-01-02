BREAKING NEWS: Orrin Hatch announces retirement

ST. GEORGE — In a statement released by Sen. Orrin Hatch Tuesday, the 7-term senator announced his retirement from the U. S. Senate at the end of his current term of office.
When the President visited Utah last month, he said I was a fighter. I’ve always been a fighter. I was an amateur boxer in my youth, and I brought that fighting spirit with me to Washington.
But every good fighter knows when to hang up the gloves. And for me, that time is soon approaching.
That’s why, after much prayer and discussion with family and friends, I’ve decided to retire at the end of this term. Although I will miss serving you in the Senate, I look forward to spending more time with family, especially my sweet wife Elaine, whose unwavering love and support made all of this possible.
This is a breaking news story and more information will be released as it becomes available.
Email: rwayman@stgnews.com
Twitter: @STGnews | @NewsWayman
Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2018, all rights reserved.
Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2018, all rights reserved.
9 Comments
Amen!
“After much prayer” Hahaha if praying actually did something I would have prayed for this guy to be ousted two decades ago.
Hoping a real conservative steps up to challenge RINO Romney for the seat…
Wow, it only took him 42 years in office to figure out that 18 years was too long for a senator to serve (though that’s what he said during his first campaign).
Sorry Hatch, you’ve been a self-serving hypocrite for at least 24 years of your tenure and I’m glad to see you go.
Here’s to hoping a we have the choice of an actual conservative to vote for come election time (sorry Romney, that isn’t you, as much as I like and respect you personally).
I think he would have run again but realized he would have lost this time around.
It’s become too difficult for him to hide his crookedness behind his Mormon fascade. Many people in Utah have finally caught on. Took way too long though.
You started with an oxymoron; “I think”.
Liberals think that they have a “way in” now to the senate?
The Pope will marry Al Franken before that happens !
I’ve been disappointed in Hatch for a long time. I remember him going on and on questioning Pres. Clinton about his sex escapades to where we couldn’t watch TV anymore because everything was preempted for the hearings. And yet he doesn’t have any time to put his foot down to fight for his own peer group of seniors and protect their Social Security and Medicare. If a senator who knows what it is like to get old and has had 42 years to come up with solutions can’t have any empathy, than we certainly can’t expect it from these younger Republicans who cannot see they and their generation are only a few years from the same situation.
OK, this period is closing and it’s time to look forward. As people make it known they will be running we all need to vet each of them thoroughly. Don’t just accept what they say or what someone else believes, rather start working on questions (with follow up) that allow everyone to know where their core beliefs are. Before any public forums, dig into what that person has done so far on the record. Lastly, but not least, know what you expect from government and what is no longer acceptable.