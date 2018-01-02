BREAKING NEWS: Orrin Hatch announces retirement

ST. GEORGE — In a statement released by Sen. Orrin Hatch Tuesday, the 7-term senator announced his retirement from the U. S. Senate at the end of his current term of office.

When the President visited Utah last month, he said I was a fighter. I’ve always been a fighter. I was an amateur boxer in my youth, and I brought that fighting spirit with me to Washington.

But every good fighter knows when to hang up the gloves. And for me, that time is soon approaching.

That’s why, after much prayer and discussion with family and friends, I’ve decided to retire at the end of this term. Although I will miss serving you in the Senate, I look forward to spending more time with family, especially my sweet wife Elaine, whose unwavering love and support made all of this possible.