Chamber Inspiration Luncheon features athlete Tiffany Gust

Image of Tiffany Gust courtesy of St. George Chamber of Commerce, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — The St. George Area Chamber of Commerce Inspiration Luncheon Wednesday will feature Tiffany Gust. From strokes and heart surgery to Ironman competitions and 175 triathlons, Gust empowers athletes to chase their dreams and balances her training and races with her family.

Gust holds a bachelor’s degree in exercise science from Utah State University with a minor in dance. She is a certified USA Triathlon coach, US Masters swim coach and holds a certification as a weight management specialist. In May, she will receive her master’s degree in sports nutrition from Concordia University of Chicago.

She is working at Intermountain Live Well as an exercise physiologist, and as owner of TG Triathlon and Fitness Coaching. Gust publishes for the St. George Health and Wellness Magazine and other media as a fitness expert.

As a world national Olympic distance age group qualifier in 2012-2016, Gust has chased her dreams by competing in over 175 triathlons including 16 Ironman finishes. She also received Ironman All World Athlete in 2012, 2013, 2015, 2016 by placing in the top 10 percent in the world in her age division. Despite her accomplishments in 2010, Gust suffered three strokes, which led to heart surgery.

These obstacles have led to a greater desire to infuse balance and gratitude in her life. When she isn’t training or racing, she enjoys hiking, cooking, sewing and reading. Her greatest accomplishment is being a wife and mother of three, and she says she feels that her family is the heart of her success.

Event details

What : Chamber Inspiration Luncheon featuring athlete and trainer Tiffany Gust.

: Chamber Inspiration Luncheon featuring athlete and trainer Tiffany Gust. When : Wednesday, Jan. 3. Doors open 11:30 a.m., program begins at noon.

: Wednesday, Jan. 3. Doors open 11:30 a.m., program begins at noon. Where : Dixie State University Gardner Center ballroom, 225 S. University Ave., St. George

: Dixie State University Gardner Center ballroom, 225 S. University Ave., St. George Admission: $15 chamber members, $20 for non-members. Advanced registration is mandatory at this link.

Email: news@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews