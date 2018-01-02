Powerball and Mega Millions jackpots swell to $801M

ST. GEORGE — The new year could be highly prosperous for the winning ticket holder of one of the nation’s two largest lottery jackpots that together have grown to $801 million.

The next Mega Millions drawing will take place Tuesday night, offering players an annuity jackpot of $361 million, paid over 29 years. The game’s cash option is an estimated $225 million.

No one won Saturday night’s Powerball drawing, which gives players of the Powerball game a chance to win a $440 million annuity prize, or a $278.3 million cash prize, during Wednesday night’s drawing.

With a major jackpot on the line while living in a nonparticipating state, many Southern Utah prospectors for the grand prize cross state lines into Arizona to buy their tickets.

Beaver Dam Station, located at 401 Old Highway 91, in Littlefield – just 25 miles south of St. George on Interstate 15 – sells lottery tickets, and a manager of the business told St. George News it receives a good share of Utah buyers.

Just last year, in April, one lucky lottery player hit the $60 million Powerball jackpot after reportedly purchasing their winning ticket in Littlefield at the Scenic General Store.

But don’t quit your job just yet, as the odds of winning one of the jackpots is roughly one in 259 million for Mega Millions and one in 292 million for Powerball.

