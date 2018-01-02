Police seek possible victims in Southern Utah sex abuse case

Stock image | St. George News

ST. GEORGE — The Hurricane City Police Department is seeking possible victims of a convicted sex offender who was arrested Tuesday on felony sex offense charges involving a minor.

Police conducted an investigation into 48-year-old Sean Timothy O’Neill, of Hurricane, following allegations of an inappropriate sexual relationship with an underage girl, according to a statement issued Tuesday by Hurricane Police.

The girl told investigators O’Neill had contacted her via Facebook Messenger and used several different aliases.

“Eventually, the Facebook contact led to the two meeting at (O’Neill’s) place of business then his home,” police said. “During this time, inappropriate/illegal sexual activity occurred and was later reported to the Police Department.”

After an interview with police, O’Neill was arrested and booked into the Washington County Purgatory Correctional Facilities on suspicion of five third-degree felony offenses, including sex offender registry violation, witness tampering and sex offense with a minor 16-17 years old.

O’Neill is being held on $75,000 cash-only bail pending trial.

Detectives are still following up on the incident and believe there might be victims in the area who might not have come forward about alleged sexual abuse.

“Mr. O’Neill has previously been convicted of enticing minor over the internet and is a registered sex offender,” Hurricane Police said, adding:

Due to the history of Mr. O’Neill and this most recent offense, the Hurricane City Police Department is seeking any other possible victims who have come in contact with Mr. O’Neill recently – either in person or on any social media.

Anyone with any information regarding incidents with O’Neill is encouraged to call the Hurricane Police 24-hour dispatch center at 435-627-4999.

Persons arrested or charged are presumed innocent until found guilty in a court of law or as otherwise decided by a trier-of-fact.

Email: kscott@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2018, all rights reserved.