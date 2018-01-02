Meet early arrival Auston, Cedar’s City’s New Year’s baby 2018

Auston Corry, born Jan. 1, is Cedar City's New Year's Baby 2018, Cedar City, Utah, Jan. 1, 2018 | Photo courtesy of Cedar City Hospital, St. George News / Cedar City News

CEDAR CITY — A little more than nine hours into the new year, newborn Auston Corry made his grand entrance as Cedar City’s first official birth in 2018.

Auston, son of Doug and Maegan Corry of Cedar City, was born at Cedar City Hospital at 9:19 a.m., Jan. 1, weighing 6 lbs. 11 oz. and measuring 18 inches long, according to hospital spokeswoman Becki Bronson.

Despite being born exactly one month earlier than his scheduled Feb. 1 due date, Auston is reportedly healthy and doing well.

Auston is the Corrys’ fifth child, and Maegan said she has never had any complications before with her other children, but for some reason, wasn’t feeling very well New Year’s Eve.

Fortunately for Maegan, there was no shortage of medical expertise for her to draw on, according to a written announcement sent via email by the hospital Tuesday evening.

“Both of my sisters are nurses, two of my brothers-in-law are doctors and so is my father-in-law,” Maegan said in the statement. Her sisters, Nicole Lunt and Lindsay Schmutz, work at Cedar City Hospital and Dixie Regional Medical Center, respectively, and her brothers-in-law are Jacob Corry and Mark Corry with Intermountain’s Valley View Family Medicine. Also, Maegan’s father-in-law is Bob Corry, a local retired family practice doctor.

“When I told my sisters I wasn’t feeling very well, they took my blood pressure. I never have had high blood pressure before with my other children, and so we’re not sure why, but my blood pressure was at 172 over 112,” Maegan said.

They called Doug’s brother Mark, who urged them to quickly get Maegan to Cedar City Hospital, and when her blood pressure wouldn’t go down, “I was told, ‘You’re having a baby tonight,’” Maegan recalled with a smile.

Shortly after the delivery, Maegan had to undergo surgery for hemorrhaging, but she is reportedly recovering well and is scheduled to be released from the hospital Wednesday, Bronson said.

Maegan and Doug’s other four children paid a visit to the hospital Tuesday to see and hold their baby brother.

“They like him and think he’s pretty cute,” Doug said, adding, “The reason Auston doesn’t yet have a middle name is with his being a month early we didn’t have time to pick one out yet.”

Added Maegan half-jokingly, “Auston is our fifth and definitely our last child. I guess with all that happened with this delivery and having him on New Year’s Day, we decided we were going out with a bang!”

In honor of Auston being the hospital’s first baby of the year, the Corry family will receive a gift basket put together by the hospital’s Women and Newborn department, which includes a variety of supplies for both mother and baby in addition to a $100 gift card for the hospital’s gift shop.

