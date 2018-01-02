April 4, 1986 — Dec. 24, 2017

Jedediah Merrill Barlow Jr. (Jedi) passed away Dec. 24, 2017, in Colorado City, Arizona, from complications of diabetes.

He was born April 4, 1986, to Jed and Deslie Barlow in Hildale, Utah. He was a happy, sweet baby, a gentle teenager who was always helping and caring for his family. He attended the Colorado City Unified School and worked at various jobs during his teenage years. He lived several years in Toquerville, Utah, Kanab, Utah, and St. George, Utah, before moving back to Colorado City in September 2017.

He was extremely talented at installing any kind of flooring and spent the last 10 years bringing beauty to floors in Southern Utah.

Knowing him and loving him has been such a joy to his family.

He was preceded in death by both grandfathers, Truman Barlow and Benjamin Bistline. He is survived by both grandmothers, Alice Barlow and Annie Bistline, his parents, his siblings Savannah, Juliana (Sean), Hamilton, Roxana (Kyle), Brenda, Tyrell, Benjamin, Natalie, Leona, Sabrina, Christopher, Luanne, Joshua, Jadrienne, Shaunna, Colton, Ricky, and a nephew, Eddie. He is also survived by many aunts, uncles and cousins.

Special mention of Jedi’s Uncle Alex and his cousin Tremonte, who helped him in many aspects of his short life.

He was a kind, gentle soul, loved by all who knew him. His passing has left such a huge empty space in our lives and we will always, always miss him. “We love you son, and may your soul be at peace.”

Funeral services

Funeral services were held Tuesday, Jan. 2, at the Moccasin Chapel in Moccasin, Arizona. A viewing was held prior to services, from 10 a.m to noon.

Interment was at the J W Black Memorial Cemetery in Cane Beds, Arizona.

Condolences may be sent to mosdellmortuary@kanab.net.