Della Crawford Higley, 103, passed away Dec. 27, 2017.

She was born April 16, 1914, in St. George to James Crawford and Pauline Ruesch. She married Elmer Leroy Higley Oct. 17, 1930, in Springdale. She was raised in Oak Creek above Springdale and lived in Cedar City, St. George and Temple City, California, returning to Springdale upon her retirement in the late ’70s. She worked for many years as a nurse’s aide in Cedar City as well as the City of Hope in Duarte, California, and retired from the Alhambra City School District in California as a matron.

Her family was her main focus and she was a doting and beloved mother and grandmother. She loved to read, and Scripture was her strength. She is the last descendant of the original pioneers who were called to settle the Zion Canyon.

She is survived by Marion Callister, Springdale, Shirley Rush, North Las Vegas, Nevada, James Higley (Lynn), Payson, Arizona, Wil Higley, Springdale, and her many beloved grandchildren, cousins, nephews and nieces.

She was preceded in death by her husband Elmer Leroy Higley and daughter Geraldine Arredondo.

The family wishes to acknowledge the special care given by the staff of Encompass Home Health & Hospice. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Encompass or the charity of your choice.

Funeral services

Funeral services will be Saturday, Jan. 6, with viewing at 10 a.m. and services at 11 a.m. at the Springdale Ward Chapel, Springdale, Utah.

If you are attending, please allow a few hours extra time for road construction in Springdale.

Interment will take place at the Springdale Cemetery immediately after the services.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Spilsbury Mortuary, 435-673-2454.

For condolences, full obituary and funeral listings please visit Spilsbury Mortuary online.