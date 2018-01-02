April 2, 1958 — Dec. 28, 2017

Debra Lee Loveridge Logan passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Dec. 28, 2017.

She was born April 2, 1958, in Moab to William B. and Barbara L. Kerby Loveridge. She attended Bingham High School in South Jordan and later attended Salt Lake Community College.

Debra worked in the medical billing field for over 30 years for Blue Cross Blue Shield and Intermountain Healthcare.

She married her eternal sweetheart, James Logan, on Oct. 17, 1980. Their marriage was later solemnized Sept. 29, 2001, in the St. George Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints for time and all eternity.

Debra was a woman with an enormous talent to create things of beauty. She loved creating and making crafts like toll painting, making plant gardens, arranging flowers, collecting antiques, collecting dolls and sewing. As a family we are guaranteed to have something in our homes that was made or giving to us by Debra and will be treasured forever.

She loved her grandchildren “to the moon and back” and loved spending time with her family; her children and grandchildren. She especially loved cheering, watching and traveling to her grandson Jordan’s basketball games while he attended high school, college and now professionally. Debra’s ability to love unconditionally was a hallmark of her life of service to family, extended family and anyone in need.

Struggling health often hindered her ability to do all she desired, but never diminished her ability to love others. May her amazing spirit be forever remembered in the hearts and minds of all those she loved. We will love and miss her until our “forever comes!”

Debra is survived by her husband, James; mother and stepfather, Barbara L. (Don) Peterson; three children and their spouses, Bill (LaTrill) Loveridge of Taylorsville, Utah, Jana (Steven) Roberts of Jacksonville, Arkansas, and Jami Logan (Thom) Yetter of Loveland, Colorado; grandchildren Shawn Wright (Lyndzie), Jordan Loveridge, Jazzmine Loveridge, Hunter Burget and Logan Roberts; and one great-grandson, Braden Wright. She is also survived by her siblings Callie Frett, Jennifer Hiatt (Gaynor), John Thomas “J.T.” Loveridge and Mari Ann Loveridge.

She was preceded in death by her father, William B. Loveridge; brother J.T. Loveridge; sister, Mari Ann Loveridge; and grandparents Swanny and Verda Kerby and William and Emma Loveridge.

Funeral services

Funeral services will be held Friday, Jan. 5, at 2 p.m. at the Ivins LDS 2nd Ward Chapel, 15 N. Main Street, Ivins.

A visitation will be held Friday, prior to services, from 12:30-1:30 p.m. at the church.

Interment will be in the Ivins City Cemetery.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Metcalf Mortuary, 435-673-4221.

For condolences, full obituary and funeral listings please visit Metcalf Mortuary online.