June 21, 1927 — Dec. 27, 2017

On Dec. 27, 2017, Darlene Lucille Nott Moffitt suddenly left us to go be with her precious Clair. We were blessed to spend one last Christmas with her before her health took a sudden decline.

Darlene was born June 21, 1927, to Donald Marsden Nott and Myrtle Esther Densley in Salt Lake City, Utah. When she was 17, she married Blaine Elwood Nelson Sr. and to this union they had one son Blaine Elwood Nelson Jr. They were later divorced. She married Clair Easton Moffitt and they had three sons, David Clair, Steven Keith and Robert Donald Moffitt. Clair and Darlene were married for 54 years before he passed in 2003.

A highlight in Darlene’s life was the time she worked as a switchboard operator at the Utah State Capitol handling thousands of calls the old-fashioned way. She later was promoted to working as a secretary for the Utah State Treasurer. She always talked fondly about these times.

She also loved her grandchildren and loved to play games with them when they were little. She loved to crochet and made beautiful things.

One of Darlene’s favorite things to do was to go on the yearly family vacation to Mexico. She was a trooper on these trips with extra energy and was not going to be left out of any activity. Our family has very fond memories of these trips.

At the time of Steven’s passing, Darlene became a resident at the Retreat at SunRiver. She was a sweet person with a sense of humor, but also a little bit devious and strong willed, as the staff at the Retreat can attest to.

The family wished to extend their gratitude for the gentle care by the staff at the Retreat and their genuine concern over her health during her stay and at the extra care that was shown when she passed. We also thank Applegate Hospice staff for their loving care.

Darlene lived a long full life to the age of 90 and we know that she is happy to be reunited with the family that has passed before her. She was proceeded in death by her parents, husband Clair, sons Robert and Steven. She is survived by Blaine and Chris Nelson, David and Bonnie Moffitt, grandchildren Mark, Jill, Trish, Josh, Brooke, Christopher, 11 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren.

Funeral services

A viewing will be held at Spilsbury Mortuary, 110 South Bluff, St. George, Friday, Jan. 5, from 5:30-6:30 p.m. followed by a short memorial service.

Following the service, everyone is invited to stay and share memories and food.

Burial will take place Jan. 6 at 11 a.m. at Tonaquint Cemetery.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Spilsbury Mortuary, 435-673-2454.

For condolences, full obituary and funeral listings please visit Spilsbury Mortuary online.