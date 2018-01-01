St. George News Sports – 2017 Year in Review

Written by Andy Griffin
January 1, 2018

ST. GEORGE – It was a momentous and exciting year for sports fans in southern Utah and the St. George News sports department was there to witness the thrill of victory and, at times, the agony of defeat. Thanks, southern Utahns, for letting us be a part of it all.

Below is a list of some of our favorites from 2017. It is not a comprehensive list — there were too many great moments to list them all. But it is a good list, to be sure.

A special thanks goes to the coaches, athletic directors, principals and media liaisons who provided us access to these stories.

2017 — A year of champions (List is in chronological order, starting with last January) — click on headlines to go to archived story)

JANUARY

Santa Clara stuns BYU

BYU at Santa Clara, WCC basketball, Santa, Clara, Calif., Jan. 26, 2017 | Photo courtesy SCU Athletics

Swim champions crowned

Region 9 Swimming Championship, Cedar City, Utah, Jan. 28, 2017, | Photo by Robert Hoppie, ASPpix.com, St. George News

Dixie State coach claims 500th win

Coach Jon Judkins was presented the game ball after Saturday’s win, St. George, Utah, Jan. 28, 2017 | Photo courtesy DSU Athletics

Dixie win streak reaches 28 games

Dixie’s Richard Guymon (11) and Hurricane’s Josh Parker (21), Dixie vs. Hurricane, Boys Basketball, St. George, Utah, Jan. 27, 2017, | Photo by Robert Hoppie, ASPpix.com, St. George News

FEBRUARY

Desert Hills breaks epic Dixie win streak

Desert Hills’ Logan Hokanson (23) hears the cheers from the Thunder student section, Desert Hills vs. Dixie, Boys Basketball, St. George, Utah, Feb. 1, 2017, | Photo by Robert Hoppie, ASPpix.com, St. George News

Local football stars sign to play at next level

Desert Hills’ Nephi Sewell (2) signed to play football at Nevada.

Desert Hills girls clinch Region 9 title

The Thunder pose with the Region 9 championship trophy, Desert Hills vs. Snow Canyon, Girls Basketball, St. George, Utah, Feb. 7, 2017, | Photo by Robert Hoppie, ASPpix.com, St. George News

BYU wins to give coach 300th victory

BYU coach Dave Rose | Photo by BYU Photo

Desert Hills falls just short in wrestling divisionals

Dalton Petty for Desert Hills and Caleb Armstrong for Hurricane at 126, Pine View Casperson Invitational, Wrestling, St. George, Utah, Jan. 14, 2017, | Photo by Robert Hoppie, ASPpix.com, St. George News

Dixie Jetettes win 2nd straight state title

Dixie High School’s drill team, the “Jetettes,” performing at the Region 9 drill team competition held Thursday at the Burns Arena at Dixie State University in St. George, Utah, Jan. 26, 2017 | Photo by Cody Blowers, St. George News

Double overtime win gets D-Hills boys hoops title

The Thunder pose with the Region 9 championship trophy, Desert Hills vs. Pine View, Boys Basketball, St. George, Utah, Feb. 10, 2017, | Photo by Robert Hoppie, ASPpix.com, St. George News

Southern Utahns place high at state swim meet

Cedar High boys took second, 3A State Swimming Championships at BYU, Provo, Utah, Feb. 11, 2017 | Photo by AJ Griffin, St. George News

Three Region 9 champs crowned at state wrestling

Desert Hills’ Liam Williams (in black) won state at 170, 3A State Wrestling Tournament, Orem, Utah, Feb. 11, 2017 | Photo by AJ Griffin, St. George News

St. George wins awards for Ironman 70.3

D-Hills, Cedar get huge wins to open girls state tournament

Desert Hills vs. Ridgeline, Girls Basketball, St. George, Utah, Feb. 18, 2017, | Photo by Robert Hoppie, ASPpix.com, St. George News

Desert Hills girls stunned at state tournament

Desert Hills’ Morgan Myers (32), Desert Hills vs. Carbon, 3A State Girls Basketball, Logan, Utah, Feb. 23, 2017, | Photo by Robert Hoppie, ASPpix.com, St. George News

Cedar girls also fall in OT thriller

Cedar’s Dream Weaver (00), Cedar vs. Richfield, 3A State Girls Basketball, Logan, Utah, Feb. 23, 2017, | Photo by Robert Hoppie, ASPpix.com, St. George News

Ridgeline knocks off Region 9 champ Thunder in semis

Desert Hills’ Tucker Peterson (31), Desert Hills vs. Ridgeline, 3A State Boys Basketball, Logan, Utah, Feb. 24, 2017, | Photo by Robert Hoppie, ASPpix.com, St. George News

Dixie rally vs. Juan Diego comes up just short

Dixie’s Richard Guymon (11), Dixie vs. Juan Diego, 3A State Boys Basketball, Logan, Utah, Feb. 24, 2017, | Photo by Robert Hoppie, ASPpix.com, St. George News

BYU shocks No. 1 Gonzaga

Eric Mika blocks a dunk attempt in the second half, BYU at Gonzaga, Spokane, Wash., Feb. 25, 2017 | Screen cap courtesy ESPN.com

Video recaps entertaining 3A state hoops tourney

The Dixie Flyers celebrate their victory over the Desert Hills Thunder, Desert Hill vs. Dixie, 3A State Boys Basketball, Logan, Utah, Feb. 25, 2017, | Photo by Robert Hoppie, ASPpix.com, St. George News

MARCH

Trailblazers make NCAA Tourney, but get bounced in 1st round

File photo of Dixie State University vs. Holy Names University, Basketball, St. George, Utah, Feb. 25, 2017, | Photo by Kevin Luthy, St. George News

Beckstrand, Myers are girls 3A MVPs

Photo by Robert Hoppie, ASPpix.com, St. George News

Boise State ends season for Runnin’ Utes

Kyle Kuzma with a layup, Utah vs. Boise State, NIT, Salt Lake City, Utah, Mar. 14, 2017 | Photo courtesy Utah Athletics

Lethargic BYU is eliminated from NIT

Local hero Dylan File dominates for Dixie State

Dixie State’s Dylan File (33), Dixie State University vs. Point Loma Nazarene University, Baseball, St. George, Utah, Mar. 24, 2017, | Photo by Robert Hoppie, ASPpix.com, St. George News

Region 9 softball teams dominate

Snow Canyon vs. Union, Softball, St. George, Utah, Mar. 8, 2017, | Photo by Robert Hoppie, ASPpix.com, St. George News

Trailblazers dominate in baseball

Dixie State’s Jake Davison (5), Dixie State University vs. Point Loma Nazarene University, Baseball, St. George, Utah, Mar. 24, 2017, | Photo by Robert Hoppie, ASPpix.com, St. George News

Zion Lions kickoff season with big win

Zion Lions’ Rimo Mapu (5), Zion Lions vs. Las Vegas Spartans, Football, St. George, Utah, Mar. 25, 2017, | Photo by Robert Hoppie, ASPpix.com, St. George News

NFL owners approve Raiders move to Las Vegas

Labor union member Geraldine Lacy celebrates Monday. NFL team owners approved the move of the Raiders to Las Vegas in a vote at an NFL football annual meeting in Phoenix. Las Vegas, Nevada, March 27, 2017 | AP Photo by John Locher, St. George News

APRIL

DSU softballer hurls no hitter

Dixie State’s Brooklyn Beardshear (11), Dixie State University vs. Holy Names University, Softball, St. George, Utah, Mar. 4, 2017, | Photo by Robert Hoppie, ASPpix.com, St. George News

Flyers are golden in 2OT win against D-Hills

Dixie vs. Desert Hills, Soccer, St. George, Utah, Apr. 11, 2017, | Photo by Robert Hoppie, ASPpix.com, St. George News

Disappointment for DSU softball as title slips away

Dixie State’s Brenna Hinck (22), file photo from Dixie State University vs. Southern Utah University, Softball, St. George, Utah, Mar. 22, 2017, | Photo by Robert Hoppie, ASPpix.com, St. George News

Warriors clinch region soccer title

Snow Canyon’s Alexander Tholen (18), Snow Canyon vs. Desert Hills, soccer, St. George, Utah, Apr. 25, 2017, | Photo by Robert Hoppie, ASPpix.com, St. George News

MAY

Flyers clinch region baseball crown

Dixie vs. Desert Hills, Baseball, St. George, Utah, Apr. 4, 2017, | Photo by Robert Hoppie, ASPpix.com, St. George News

UK invasion as British racers take 2017 Ironman 70.3

L-R: Lionel Sanders (second), Alistair Brownlee (first) and Sebastian Kienle (third) pose for a photo at the finish of the Ironman 70.3 North American Pro Championship, St. George, Utah, May 6, 2017 | Photo by Hollie Reina, St. George News

Warriors take region tennis title

Region 9 Tennis Championships, St. George, Utah, May. 06, 2017, | Photo by Kevin Luthy, St. George News

Girls golfers shoot low at region tournament

Region 9 Girls Golf Championships, St. George, UT, May 10, 2017, | Photo by Robert Hoppie, ASPpix.com, St. George News

Thunder steal the show at region track meet

File photo of boys 4X100-meter relay, file photo from Region 9 Track and Field Championships, St. George, UT, May 11, 2017, | Photo by Robert Hoppie, ASPpix.com, St. George News

SC falls just short at state soccer toruney

Benton Kemp (far right, in white) headed SC’s 1st half equalizer past Ridgeline’s Venhaus. Snow Canyon vs. Ridgeline, State 3A Soccer, Sandy, Utah, May 12, 2017 | Photo by AJ Griffin, St. George News.

DSU softball wins West Regional

Dixie State’s Mallory Paulson (24), congratulated by teammates after grand slam, Dixie State University vs. Academy Of Art University, Softball, St. George, Utah, Apr. 29, 2017, | Photo by Kevin Luthy, St. George News

Snow Canyon takes second in boys 3A tennis

Snow Canyon’s Matt Morgan, Snow Canyon vs. Dixie, Boys Tennis, St. George, Utah, Apr. 12, 2017, | Photo by Robert Hoppie, ASPpix.com, St. George News

Dixie State earns bid to NCAA D-II national tourney

File photo of Dixie State’s Drew McLaughlin (2), Dixie State University vs. Fresno Pacific University, Baseball, St. George, Utah, Apr. 2, 2016, | Photo by Robert Hoppie, ASPpix.com, St. George News

Lady Thunder win eighth straight girls golf title

Desert Hills’ Tori Thomas, Region 9 Girls Golf Championships, St. George, UT, May 10, 2017, | Photo by Robert Hoppie, ASPpix.com, St. George News

Freshman’s homer clinches title for Dixie Flyers baseball

Dixie assistant coach Kurt Ivie hugs Cooper Vest after his game-winning homer, Dixie vs. Snow Canyon, 3A State Baseball Tournament, Orem, Utah, May 20, 2017 | Photo by AJ Griffin, St. George News

Butler repeats as NJCAA softball national champs

Butler (KS) vs. Salt Lake Community College, NJCAA National Championships, Softball, St. George, UT, May 20, 2017, | Photo by Robert Hoppie, ASPpix.com, St. George News

DH gets sweep as boys, girls win 3A track titles

Bradley Earl hoists the trophy, DH boys claimed their fifth straight boys track and field championship., Utah state 3A track and field championships, Provo Utah, May 20, 2017 | Photo by AJ Griffin, St. George News

Baseball’s play of the year and all-region team

JUNE

Local golfer wins Utah State Senior Amateur

Glenwild Golf Club and Spa in Park City hosted the finals of the Utah Senior Amateur Championship Wednesday, Jun. 7, 2017 | Photo courtesy Glenwild GC & S

Region 9 softball MVPs announced

Bryton Hoilyoak (L) and Dream Weaver | File photos by Robert Hoppie, St. George News

Lions break Wasatch curse, win RMFL title

Patrick Ale (78), Zion Lions vs. Wasatch Revolution, RMFL championship, Ogden, Utah, Jun. 24, 2017 | Photo by AJ Griffin, St. George News

JULY

Move up to 4A could be a challenge

Former Dixie State pitcher selected as MLB All-Star

Former Dixie State star Brandon Kintzler (left) is congratulated by a Minnesota Twins teammate after a recent save | AP Photo

Dixie hosting World Horseshoe Championships

Kids participate in the World Horseshoe Pitching Championship held at the Dixie Center St. George, St. George, Utah, July 21, 2017 | Photo by Robert Hoppie, ASPpix.com, St. George News

St. George Sentinels win state American Legion title

The 2017 American Legion state champion St. George Sentinels | Photo courtesy Chris Allred

Snow Canyon juniors stun Hawaii in West Region opener

Photo courtesy Snow Canyon Little League

AUGUST

Electrifying fun at WashCo Demolition Derby

Washington County Fair Demolition Derby, Hurricane, UT, Aug. 12, 2017, | Photo by Robert Hoppie, ASPpix.com, St. George News

Snow Canyon girls upset 6A powerhouse Davis in soccer

Snow Canyon’s Heidi Smith (7), Snow Canyon vs. Davis, Girls Soccer, St. George, UT, Aug. 15, 2017, | Photo by Robert Hoppie, ASPpix.com, St. George News

Dixie stuns 6A bully Lone Peak

Dixie’s two-touchdown win over 6A Lone Peak may be the most impressive win by a 4A team this season | File photo by Robert hoppie

Nyberg scores six TDs in Dixie road win

Dixie’s Hobbs Nyberg (9), Dixie vs. Lone Peak, Football, St. George, UT, Aug. 25, 2017, | Photo by Robert Hoppie, ASPpix.com, St. George News

SEPTEMBER

Dixie stuns Snow Canyon in girls soccer

Dixie’s Lindsey Barben (13), Dixie vs. Snow Canyon, Girls Soccer, St. George, UT, Sept. 5, 2017, | Photo by Robert Hoppie, ASPpix.com, St. George News

Utes get seventh straight win vs. BYU

Utah vs. BYU, NCAA college football, Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017, in Provo, Utah. | Photo by Jaren Wilkey, BYU Photo

Thunder tennis looks to region, state after perfect regular season

Erica Evans and Abbie Carmack of Desert Hills, Region 9 Girls Tennis Tournament, St. George, UT, Sept. 23, 2017, | Photo by Robert Hoppie, ASPpix.com, St. George News

Gardner rules at boys region golf tourney

Top three finishers in Region 9 for 2017: Gold medalist Tristan Gardner, left, silver medalist Jaden Milne, right, and bronze winner Lucas Schone, middle. | Photo courtesy Brooks Bergeson

Park City edges Desert Hills for girls 4A tennis state title

Faith Hess of Desert Hills, file photo from Region 9 Girls Tennis Tournament, St. George, UT, Sept. 23, 2017, | Photo by Robert Hoppie, ASPpix.com, St. George News

OCTOBER

SC’s Gardner adds state golf title to region crown

Pine View’s Lucas Schone (black hat) shakes hands with Snow Canyon’s Tristan Gardner after the 4A state tournament at Sky Mountain Golf Course, Hurricane, UT, Oct. 5, 2017 | Photo by Beau Yenchik, St. George News

Lady Warriors clinch region soccer title

Snow Canyon’s Arantxa Melendez (10), Snow Canyon vs. Juan Diego, Girls Soccer, St. George, UT, Oct. 11, 2017, | Photo by Robert Hoppie, ASPpix.com, St. George News

Runner shatters course record at SG Marathon

Aaron Fletcher of Lindon crosses the finish line of the 41st annual St. George Marathon in a new course record time of 2:14:45. St. George, Utah, Oct. 7, 2017 | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News

Surprise, surprise: Hurricane boys, DH girls take XC titles

Region 9 cross country championships at Sand Hollow Golf Course, Hurricane, UT, Oct. 10, 2017 | Photo by Cathy Hill, special to St. George News

Dixie clinches region football title with win at DH

Desert Hills vs. Dixie, Football, St. George, UT, Oct. 11, 2017, | Photo by Robert Hoppie, ASPpix.com, St. George News

SC soccer survives playoff PK shootout

Dixie’s Lindsey Barben (13) and Snow Canyon’s Sarah Evans (22), Snow Canyon vs. Dixie, Girls Soccer, St. George, UT, Sept. 28, 2017, | Photo by Robert Hoppie, ASPpix.com, St. George News

Parowan gets historic win against Kanab

Parowan players celebrate following Parowan’s historic 12-10 victory over Kanab, which snapped a 53-game losing streak to the Cowboys dating back to 1971. Parowan, Utah, Oct. 13, 2017 | Photo courtesy Dave Mineer, St. George News

Desert Hills spikers claim region crown

Desert Hills vs. Snow Canyon, Volleyball, St. George, UT, Oct. 10, 2017, | File photo by Robert Hoppie, ASPpix.com, St. George News

Pine View girls rally for 4A state cross country title

Pine View girls won their second straight state title, Utah state 4A cross country championships, Salt Lake City, UT, Oct. 18, 2017 | Photo by Cathy Hill, for St. George News

Park City wins volleyball title, Lady Thunder snag third at state

File photo by Robert Hoppie, ASPpix.com, St. George News

NOVEMBER

SC’s Brindley is soccer MVP

Ashley Brindley

Region champ Flyers suffer big injuries, disappointing playoff loss

Dixie vs. Mountain Crest, Football, St. George, Utah, Nov. 03, 2017, | Photo by Kevin Luthy, St. George News

Local teams fall short in football playoffs

Photo by Robert Hoppie, St. George News

SUU wins Big Sky, earns FCS playoff bid

Photo courtesy SUU Athletics

Nyberg is Region 9 MVP

Dixie’s Hobbs Nyberg (9), Desert Hills vs. Dixie, Football, St. George, UT, Oct. 11, 2017, | Photo by Robert Hoppie, ASPpix.com, St. George News

DH’s Clark is volleyball MVP

Desert Hills’ Madison Clark (10), Desert Hills vs. Hurricane, Volleyball, St. George, UT, Sept. 21, 2017, | Photo by Robert Hoppie, ASPpix.com, St. George News

DECEMBER

SUU can’t get O going in playoff loss to Weber State

Photo courtesy SUU Athletics

Alley-oop slam lifts Dixie as hoops season revs up

Dixie vs. Salem Hills, Boys Basketball, St. George, UT, Dec. 8, 2017, | Photo by Robert Hoppie, ASPpix.com, St. George News

BYU dominates Utah in hoops vengeance game

Photo by BYU Photo

Simister perfect at the line for victorious Dixie State

Dixie State’s Brandon Simister (10), Dixie State University vs. Point Loma University, Men’s Basketball, St. George, UT, Dec. 30, 2017, | Photo by Robert Hoppie, ASPpix.com, St. George News

Pine View routs SC as girls region hoops opens

Pine View guard Claire Newby dribbles the ball after getting a rebound against Bryce Valley during the Steve Hodson Cancer Classic, Cedar City, Utah, Dec. 30, 2017 | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News / Cedar City News

Blue chipper Sewell narrows choices as Alabama pursues

File photo of Desert Hills’ Penei Sewell (58), Snow Canyon vs. Desert Hills, Football, St. George, UT, Oct. 19, 2017, | Photo by Robert Hoppie, ASPpix.com, St. George News

Road teams rule as boys region hoops opens play

Snow Canyon vs. Pine View, Boys Basketball, St. George, UT, Dec. 20, 2017, | Photo by Robert Hoppie, ASPpix.com, St. George News

Utes win bowl game, improve to 11-1 in postseason under Whit

Zach Moss (2) | Photo courtesy Utah Athletics

Local coach will be remembered for big heart

The Kolei Maile family | Photo courtesy Maile family

Blackner fired up in big second half

Senior guard Brantzen Blackner attempts a free throw during Canyon View High’s eventual 67-58 victory over Spanish Fork in the Steve Hodson Cancer Classic, Cedar City, Utah, Dec. 29, 2017 | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News / Cedar City News

Local girls teams rule at Hodson Classic

Canyon View High Lady Falcons celebrate after their 38-34 win over Lincoln County, Nevada, during the Steve Hodson Cancer Classic, Cedar City, Utah, Dec. 30, 2017 | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News/ Cedar City News

