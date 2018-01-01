St. George News Sports – 2017 Year in Review

ST. GEORGE – It was a momentous and exciting year for sports fans in southern Utah and the St. George News sports department was there to witness the thrill of victory and, at times, the agony of defeat. Thanks, southern Utahns, for letting us be a part of it all.
Below is a list of some of our favorites from 2017. It is not a comprehensive list — there were too many great moments to list them all. But it is a good list, to be sure.
A special thanks goes to the coaches, athletic directors, principals and media liaisons who provided us access to these stories.
2017 — A year of champions (List is in chronological order, starting with last January) — click on headlines to go to archived story) JANUARY
BYU at Santa Clara, WCC basketball, Santa, Clara, Calif., Jan. 26, 2017 | Photo courtesy SCU Athletics
Region 9 Swimming Championship, Cedar City, Utah, Jan. 28, 2017, | Photo by Robert Hoppie, ASPpix.com, St. George News
Coach Jon Judkins was presented the game ball after Saturday’s win, St. George, Utah, Jan. 28, 2017 | Photo courtesy DSU Athletics
Dixie’s Richard Guymon (11) and Hurricane’s Josh Parker (21), Dixie vs. Hurricane, Boys Basketball, St. George, Utah, Jan. 27, 2017, | Photo by Robert Hoppie, ASPpix.com, St. George News FEBRUARY
Desert Hills’ Logan Hokanson (23) hears the cheers from the Thunder student section, Desert Hills vs. Dixie, Boys Basketball, St. George, Utah, Feb. 1, 2017, | Photo by Robert Hoppie, ASPpix.com, St. George News
Desert Hills’ Nephi Sewell (2) signed to play football at Nevada.
The Thunder pose with the Region 9 championship trophy, Desert Hills vs. Snow Canyon, Girls Basketball, St. George, Utah, Feb. 7, 2017, | Photo by Robert Hoppie, ASPpix.com, St. George News
BYU coach Dave Rose | Photo by BYU Photo
Dalton Petty for Desert Hills and Caleb Armstrong for Hurricane at 126, Pine View Casperson Invitational, Wrestling, St. George, Utah, Jan. 14, 2017, | Photo by Robert Hoppie, ASPpix.com, St. George News
Dixie High School’s drill team, the “Jetettes,” performing at the Region 9 drill team competition held Thursday at the Burns Arena at Dixie State University in St. George, Utah, Jan. 26, 2017 | Photo by Cody Blowers, St. George News
The Thunder pose with the Region 9 championship trophy, Desert Hills vs. Pine View, Boys Basketball, St. George, Utah, Feb. 10, 2017, | Photo by Robert Hoppie, ASPpix.com, St. George News
Cedar High boys took second, 3A State Swimming Championships at BYU, Provo, Utah, Feb. 11, 2017 | Photo by AJ Griffin, St. George News
Desert Hills’ Liam Williams (in black) won state at 170, 3A State Wrestling Tournament, Orem, Utah, Feb. 11, 2017 | Photo by AJ Griffin, St. George News
Desert Hills vs. Ridgeline, Girls Basketball, St. George, Utah, Feb. 18, 2017, | Photo by Robert Hoppie, ASPpix.com, St. George News
Desert Hills’ Morgan Myers (32), Desert Hills vs. Carbon, 3A State Girls Basketball, Logan, Utah, Feb. 23, 2017, | Photo by Robert Hoppie, ASPpix.com, St. George News
Cedar’s Dream Weaver (00), Cedar vs. Richfield, 3A State Girls Basketball, Logan, Utah, Feb. 23, 2017, | Photo by Robert Hoppie, ASPpix.com, St. George News
Desert Hills’ Tucker Peterson (31), Desert Hills vs. Ridgeline, 3A State Boys Basketball, Logan, Utah, Feb. 24, 2017, | Photo by Robert Hoppie, ASPpix.com, St. George News
Dixie’s Richard Guymon (11), Dixie vs. Juan Diego, 3A State Boys Basketball, Logan, Utah, Feb. 24, 2017, | Photo by Robert Hoppie, ASPpix.com, St. George News
Eric Mika blocks a dunk attempt in the second half, BYU at Gonzaga, Spokane, Wash., Feb. 25, 2017 | Screen cap courtesy ESPN.com
The Dixie Flyers celebrate their victory over the Desert Hills Thunder, Desert Hill vs. Dixie, 3A State Boys Basketball, Logan, Utah, Feb. 25, 2017, | Photo by Robert Hoppie, ASPpix.com, St. George News MARCH
File photo of Dixie State University vs. Holy Names University, Basketball, St. George, Utah, Feb. 25, 2017, | Photo by Kevin Luthy, St. George News
Photo by Robert Hoppie, ASPpix.com, St. George News
Kyle Kuzma with a layup, Utah vs. Boise State, NIT, Salt Lake City, Utah, Mar. 14, 2017 | Photo courtesy Utah Athletics
Dixie State’s Dylan File (33), Dixie State University vs. Point Loma Nazarene University, Baseball, St. George, Utah, Mar. 24, 2017, | Photo by Robert Hoppie, ASPpix.com, St. George News
Snow Canyon vs. Union, Softball, St. George, Utah, Mar. 8, 2017, | Photo by Robert Hoppie, ASPpix.com, St. George News
Dixie State’s Jake Davison (5), Dixie State University vs. Point Loma Nazarene University, Baseball, St. George, Utah, Mar. 24, 2017, | Photo by Robert Hoppie, ASPpix.com, St. George News
Zion Lions’ Rimo Mapu (5), Zion Lions vs. Las Vegas Spartans, Football, St. George, Utah, Mar. 25, 2017, | Photo by Robert Hoppie, ASPpix.com, St. George News
Labor union member Geraldine Lacy celebrates Monday. NFL team owners approved the move of the Raiders to Las Vegas in a vote at an NFL football annual meeting in Phoenix. Las Vegas, Nevada, March 27, 2017 | AP Photo by John Locher, St. George News APRIL
Dixie State’s Brooklyn Beardshear (11), Dixie State University vs. Holy Names University, Softball, St. George, Utah, Mar. 4, 2017, | Photo by Robert Hoppie, ASPpix.com, St. George News
Dixie vs. Desert Hills, Soccer, St. George, Utah, Apr. 11, 2017, | Photo by Robert Hoppie, ASPpix.com, St. George News
Dixie State’s Brenna Hinck (22), file photo from Dixie State University vs. Southern Utah University, Softball, St. George, Utah, Mar. 22, 2017, | Photo by Robert Hoppie, ASPpix.com, St. George News
Snow Canyon’s Alexander Tholen (18), Snow Canyon vs. Desert Hills, soccer, St. George, Utah, Apr. 25, 2017, | Photo by Robert Hoppie, ASPpix.com, St. George News
MAY
Dixie vs. Desert Hills, Baseball, St. George, Utah, Apr. 4, 2017, | Photo by Robert Hoppie, ASPpix.com, St. George News
L-R: Lionel Sanders (second), Alistair Brownlee (first) and Sebastian Kienle (third) pose for a photo at the finish of the Ironman 70.3 North American Pro Championship, St. George, Utah, May 6, 2017 | Photo by Hollie Reina, St. George News
Region 9 Tennis Championships, St. George, Utah, May. 06, 2017, | Photo by Kevin Luthy, St. George News
Region 9 Girls Golf Championships, St. George, UT, May 10, 2017, | Photo by Robert Hoppie, ASPpix.com, St. George News
File photo of boys 4X100-meter relay, file photo from Region 9 Track and Field Championships, St. George, UT, May 11, 2017, | Photo by Robert Hoppie, ASPpix.com, St. George News
Benton Kemp (far right, in white) headed SC’s 1st half equalizer past Ridgeline’s Venhaus. Snow Canyon vs. Ridgeline, State 3A Soccer, Sandy, Utah, May 12, 2017 | Photo by AJ Griffin, St. George News.
Dixie State’s Mallory Paulson (24), congratulated by teammates after grand slam, Dixie State University vs. Academy Of Art University, Softball, St. George, Utah, Apr. 29, 2017, | Photo by Kevin Luthy, St. George News
Snow Canyon’s Matt Morgan, Snow Canyon vs. Dixie, Boys Tennis, St. George, Utah, Apr. 12, 2017, | Photo by Robert Hoppie, ASPpix.com, St. George News
File photo of Dixie State’s Drew McLaughlin (2), Dixie State University vs. Fresno Pacific University, Baseball, St. George, Utah, Apr. 2, 2016, | Photo by Robert Hoppie, ASPpix.com, St. George News
Desert Hills’ Tori Thomas, Region 9 Girls Golf Championships, St. George, UT, May 10, 2017, | Photo by Robert Hoppie, ASPpix.com, St. George News
Dixie assistant coach Kurt Ivie hugs Cooper Vest after his game-winning homer, Dixie vs. Snow Canyon, 3A State Baseball Tournament, Orem, Utah, May 20, 2017 | Photo by AJ Griffin, St. George News
Butler (KS) vs. Salt Lake Community College, NJCAA National Championships, Softball, St. George, UT, May 20, 2017, | Photo by Robert Hoppie, ASPpix.com, St. George News
Bradley Earl hoists the trophy, DH boys claimed their fifth straight boys track and field championship., Utah state 3A track and field championships, Provo Utah, May 20, 2017 | Photo by AJ Griffin, St. George News
JUNE
Glenwild Golf Club and Spa in Park City hosted the finals of the Utah Senior Amateur Championship Wednesday, Jun. 7, 2017 | Photo courtesy Glenwild GC & S
Bryton Hoilyoak (L) and Dream Weaver | File photos by Robert Hoppie, St. George News
Patrick Ale (78), Zion Lions vs. Wasatch Revolution, RMFL championship, Ogden, Utah, Jun. 24, 2017 | Photo by AJ Griffin, St. George News JULY
Former Dixie State star Brandon Kintzler (left) is congratulated by a Minnesota Twins teammate after a recent save | AP Photo
Kids participate in the World Horseshoe Pitching Championship held at the Dixie Center St. George, St. George, Utah, July 21, 2017 | Photo by Robert Hoppie, ASPpix.com, St. George News
The 2017 American Legion state champion St. George Sentinels | Photo courtesy Chris Allred
Photo courtesy Snow Canyon Little League AUGUST
Washington County Fair Demolition Derby, Hurricane, UT, Aug. 12, 2017, | Photo by Robert Hoppie, ASPpix.com, St. George News
Snow Canyon’s Heidi Smith (7), Snow Canyon vs. Davis, Girls Soccer, St. George, UT, Aug. 15, 2017, | Photo by Robert Hoppie, ASPpix.com, St. George News
Dixie’s two-touchdown win over 6A Lone Peak may be the most impressive win by a 4A team this season | File photo by Robert hoppie
Dixie’s Hobbs Nyberg (9), Dixie vs. Lone Peak, Football, St. George, UT, Aug. 25, 2017, | Photo by Robert Hoppie, ASPpix.com, St. George News SEPTEMBER
Dixie’s Lindsey Barben (13), Dixie vs. Snow Canyon, Girls Soccer, St. George, UT, Sept. 5, 2017, | Photo by Robert Hoppie, ASPpix.com, St. George News
Utah vs. BYU, NCAA college football, Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017, in Provo, Utah. | Photo by Jaren Wilkey, BYU Photo
Erica Evans and Abbie Carmack of Desert Hills, Region 9 Girls Tennis Tournament, St. George, UT, Sept. 23, 2017, | Photo by Robert Hoppie, ASPpix.com, St. George News
Top three finishers in Region 9 for 2017: Gold medalist Tristan Gardner, left, silver medalist Jaden Milne, right, and bronze winner Lucas Schone, middle. | Photo courtesy Brooks Bergeson
Faith Hess of Desert Hills, file photo from Region 9 Girls Tennis Tournament, St. George, UT, Sept. 23, 2017, | Photo by Robert Hoppie, ASPpix.com, St. George News OCTOBER
Pine View’s Lucas Schone (black hat) shakes hands with Snow Canyon’s Tristan Gardner after the 4A state tournament at Sky Mountain Golf Course, Hurricane, UT, Oct. 5, 2017 | Photo by Beau Yenchik, St. George News
Snow Canyon’s Arantxa Melendez (10), Snow Canyon vs. Juan Diego, Girls Soccer, St. George, UT, Oct. 11, 2017, | Photo by Robert Hoppie, ASPpix.com, St. George News
Aaron Fletcher of Lindon crosses the finish line of the 41st annual St. George Marathon in a new course record time of 2:14:45. St. George, Utah, Oct. 7, 2017 | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News
Region 9 cross country championships at Sand Hollow Golf Course, Hurricane, UT, Oct. 10, 2017 | Photo by Cathy Hill, special to St. George News
Desert Hills vs. Dixie, Football, St. George, UT, Oct. 11, 2017, | Photo by Robert Hoppie, ASPpix.com, St. George News
Dixie’s Lindsey Barben (13) and Snow Canyon’s Sarah Evans (22), Snow Canyon vs. Dixie, Girls Soccer, St. George, UT, Sept. 28, 2017, | Photo by Robert Hoppie, ASPpix.com, St. George News
Parowan players celebrate following Parowan’s historic 12-10 victory over Kanab, which snapped a 53-game losing streak to the Cowboys dating back to 1971. Parowan, Utah, Oct. 13, 2017 | Photo courtesy Dave Mineer, St. George News
Desert Hills vs. Snow Canyon, Volleyball, St. George, UT, Oct. 10, 2017, | File photo by Robert Hoppie, ASPpix.com, St. George News
Pine View girls won their second straight state title, Utah state 4A cross country championships, Salt Lake City, UT, Oct. 18, 2017 | Photo by Cathy Hill, for St. George News
File photo by Robert Hoppie, ASPpix.com, St. George News NOVEMBER
Ashley Brindley
Dixie vs. Mountain Crest, Football, St. George, Utah, Nov. 03, 2017, | Photo by Kevin Luthy, St. George News
Photo by Robert Hoppie, St. George News
Photo courtesy SUU Athletics
Dixie’s Hobbs Nyberg (9), Desert Hills vs. Dixie, Football, St. George, UT, Oct. 11, 2017, | Photo by Robert Hoppie, ASPpix.com, St. George News
Desert Hills’ Madison Clark (10), Desert Hills vs. Hurricane, Volleyball, St. George, UT, Sept. 21, 2017, | Photo by Robert Hoppie, ASPpix.com, St. George News DECEMBER
Photo courtesy SUU Athletics
Dixie vs. Salem Hills, Boys Basketball, St. George, UT, Dec. 8, 2017, | Photo by Robert Hoppie, ASPpix.com, St. George News
Photo by BYU Photo
Dixie State’s Brandon Simister (10), Dixie State University vs. Point Loma University, Men’s Basketball, St. George, UT, Dec. 30, 2017, | Photo by Robert Hoppie, ASPpix.com, St. George News
Pine View guard Claire Newby dribbles the ball after getting a rebound against Bryce Valley during the Steve Hodson Cancer Classic, Cedar City, Utah, Dec. 30, 2017 | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News / Cedar City News
File photo of Desert Hills’ Penei Sewell (58), Snow Canyon vs. Desert Hills, Football, St. George, UT, Oct. 19, 2017, | Photo by Robert Hoppie, ASPpix.com, St. George News
Snow Canyon vs. Pine View, Boys Basketball, St. George, UT, Dec. 20, 2017, | Photo by Robert Hoppie, ASPpix.com, St. George News
Zach Moss (2) | Photo courtesy Utah Athletics
The Kolei Maile family | Photo courtesy Maile family
Senior guard Brantzen Blackner attempts a free throw during Canyon View High’s eventual 67-58 victory over Spanish Fork in the Steve Hodson Cancer Classic, Cedar City, Utah, Dec. 29, 2017 | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News / Cedar City News
Canyon View High Lady Falcons celebrate after their 38-34 win over Lincoln County, Nevada, during the Steve Hodson Cancer Classic, Cedar City, Utah, Dec. 30, 2017 | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News/ Cedar City News
Email:
sports@stgnews.com
Twitter:
@oldschoolag
Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2018, all rights reserved.