Cause into New Year’s Eve house fire under investigation

CEDAR CITY — Officials are investigating the cause of a fire that destroyed a two-story home in Cedar City on New Year’s Eve.

Fire crews were dispatched to a structure fire at 1074 Mill Hollow Way just after 10:20 p.m. Sunday, Cedar City Fire Chief Mike Phillips said.

Firefighters were met with thick smoke and visible flames coming from the 2,782-square-foot home.

“It took about a half an hour to get the fire under control,” Phillips said. “It was fully involved when we arrived.”

No one was inside the home at the time of the fire, and no injuries were reported, Phillips said, adding that he believes a neighbor spotted the flames and called to report it.

Phillips said the house is considered a total loss and that officials were still working Monday afternoon to determine the cause of the blaze as well as an estimate of the damages.

Two fire engines, a ladder truck, a heavy rescue truck and support vehicles, along with 26 fire personnel responded to the scene to battle the blaze.

This report is based on preliminary information provided by law enforcement or other emergency responders and may not contain the full scope of findings.

