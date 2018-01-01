Jennifer Meldrum DeMarco

Sept. 23, 1976 — Dec. 24, 2017

Jennifer Lynn Meldrum was born in Salt Lake City, Utah, on Sept. 23, 1976, to Boyd and Myrna Meldrum. She passed away Dec. 24, 2017.

Jennifer spent the first 10 years of her life living in Magna. The family later moved to Ivins where she grew up and attended Dixie middle and high schools, graduating in 1994. She met Brian DeMarco in high school and they were married Sept. 30, 1995. They were later divorced.

They had their beautiful daughter Whitney DeMarco on Dec. 12, 1997, and moved to Anchorage, Alaska, one year later. AJ Demarco (her “little man”) was born Sept. 1, 2000.

Jennifer earned her bachelor’s degree in nursing and worked in pediatrics and in the mom and baby ward in Anchorage.

Jennifer loved her kids and also loved writing poetry, collecting hippos, completing crossword puzzles and hiking.

This past year she moved back to Ivins where she worked at the Tuacahn box office. She loved working there and was the top box office seller many times. She had many trials and struggles during the later part of her life.

Jennifer is survived by her two children, Whitney DeMarco and Angelo DeMarco; her parents, Boyd and Myrna Meldrum, siblings Derek Meldrum, Cyndi Keller (Matthew), Gregory Meldrum and many aunts, uncles and cousins.

Memorial service

A memorial service will be held at the Padre Canyon LDS Church building on 625 E. Center Street., Ivins, on Jan. 5, at noon.

Interment will be at the Ivins City Cemetery.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Hughes Mortuary, 435-674-5000.