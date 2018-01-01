SWAT responds to rural Millard County home after man allegedly threatens authorities

Stock image | Photo by Moxe, iStock / Getty Images Plus, St. George News

MILLARD COUNTY — A man is in jail after allegedly assaulting a woman and threatening to shoot law enforcement officers in a home outside Delta Saturday morning.

Michael Eric Kalarney, 51, was booked into the Millard County Jail on felony charges of terroristic threat and aggravated assault.

Millard County Sheriff’s deputies were called to a home in a rural area a few miles northwest of Delta at approximately 9 a.m. Saturday after a woman reported being assaulted in her home, according to a news release issued by Millard County Sheriff’s Office.

The woman told deputies that Kalarney had become intoxicated in the night and physically assaulted her, leaving her with minor injuries, according to the news release.

The woman said Kalarney pointed firearms at her before she was able to get out of the residence and call police.

“She reported that at that time, the man yelled from the residence that he would shoot any responding law enforcement,” the news release states.

Additional law enforcement personnel from Utah Highway Patrol and the Utah Division of Natural Resources were dispatched to help contain the area around the home.

Acting on information that the suspect had loaded rifles available to him, a crew from Utah County Metro SWAT was also called to the scene.

As the SWAT team deployed at the residence, Kalarney appeared outside, walked toward deputies and surrendered peacefully to police custody, according to the news release.

Investigators found weapons matching the description given by the woman located outside near where the suspect appeared when he surrendered.

In addition to the terroristic threat and assault charges Kalarney faces, other criminal charges may be considered when the investigation report is screened by Millard County Attorney’s Office.

“We are thankful for the safety of the victim, the peaceful ending to this encounter and for the assistance rendered to us by our fellow law enforcement agencies,” the news release states.

This report is based on preliminary information provided by law enforcement and may not contain the full scope of findings.

