UPDATED: Girl dies, others seriously injured after Greyhound bus crashes off I-70

A Greyhound bus rests in a steep wash after going off the road on Interstate 70, Emery County, Utah, Dec. 31, 2017 | Photo courtesy of Utah Department of Public Safety, St. George News

Update 5:30 p.m. Authorities have released the name of the girl who died in the crash as 13-year-old Summer Pinzon, of Azusa, California.

EMERY COUNTY — A crash involving a Greyhound bus on Interstate 70 Sunday night left one person dead and several others seriously injured.

Utah Highway Patrol responded to the crash at approximately 11 p.m. on westbound I-70 near milepost 113 in Emery County.

The bus was occupied by 13 passengers and the driver and was on the way to Las Vegas from Green River.

The driver went off the outside shoulder of the roadway, at which point the bus went into a steep wash, coming to rest about 200 feet from the road, according to UHP.

One of the passengers, a 13-year-old girl named Summer Pinzon, of Azusa, California, died at the scene.

The bus driver and two other passengers were seriously injured. One was flown by medical helicopter to the hospital in Grand Junction, Colorado, and the other two to Intermountain Medical Center in Murray.

All of the other passengers except one suffered various injuries and were transported in ambulances by ground to hospitals in Provo, Price and Richfield.

While the exact cause of the crash is still under investigation, a passenger told investigators the bus driver may have been suffering from a medical condition.

This report is based on preliminary information provided by law enforcement and may not contain the full scope of findings.

Email: jwitham@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2018, all rights reserved.