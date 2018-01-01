New Year’s resolutions still worth making? St. George News asks the public

ST. GEORGE — For some people, 2018 will be a fresh start in life with an abundance of goals to tackle. For others, the New Year’s Day is just like any other.

The time honored tradition of setting New Year’s resolutions is one way people get motivated to make changes in their life. And occasionally, those resolutions are met with life-changing success.

On the other hand, probably every person who’s made a resolution can safely say they don’t always go as planned.

Whether setting oneself up for failure or taking control and striving to become a better, brighter or more connected human, it’s all wrapped up in one date: Jan. 1.

St. George News hit the town New Year’s Eve to ask the public what, if any, resolutions they’ve made for 2018.

See what people said in the video player top of this report.

St. George News reporter Cody Blowers contributed to this report.

Email: jwitham@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2018, all rights reserved.