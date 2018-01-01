Arrowhead Gallery features digital photographer Shirley Smith in January; artist reception scheduled

Featured Artists of the Month for January Shirley Smith (Foreground) overlaid on one of her digital photographs, location and date not specified | Photos courtesy of Arrowhead Gallery, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Arrowhead Gallery has announced photographer Shirley Smith as the featured artist for January 2018. Her work, including a number of new pieces, will be shown throughout the month at the gallery, located at 68 E. Tabernacle St., St. George.

Guests are also invited to join Smith for an artist reception at the gallery Jan. 12 from 6-8 p.m. Light refreshments will be served.

Shirley Smith

Smith uses her digital camera to capture and her computer to enhance moments in time around the beautiful country and Mother Nature’s creations. Her expertise in digital photography allows Smith to share theses moments and feelings with the viewer. Her fine art images record the world by remembering and sharing memories from life.

“Mother Nature is the true artist,” Smith said in a quote on the Arrowhead Gallery’s webpage. “All I can do is capture her beauty with my camera in person and in my studio.”

Smith studied photography in 2012 at the request of her husband, Bruce, and says she has not looked back to “life before the camera.” Prior to photography she worked in the pharmaceutical industry.

She moved to Southern Utah from Michigan in 2013 and found a whole new world before her of places to go, see and record. Smith’s goal is to be able to capture them on her camera.

Smith is an award-winning, nationally known photographer currently shooting with a Nikon D800e and a Nikon 5500 (for hiking) plus various lenses. She exhibited at the Rochester Contemporary Art Center (New York), Dixie State University, Red Cliff Gallery, St. George Art Museum and various galleries in Michigan. During the summer 2017, Smith gave a solo show at the Dixie State University Eccles Fine Arts Center.

Smith is president of the St. George Color Country Camera Club and an active member of the Southern Utah Art Guild and Virgin Valley Artists Association. Her work is currently on display at the Mesquite Fine Art Gallery in Mesquite, Nevada, and the Arrowhead Gallery in St. George.

The Arrowhead Gallery showcases artists from the Southern Utah Art Guild. Visit the Southern Utah Art Guild online to learn more about the guild’s activities.

Event details

What: Arrowhead Gallery Featured Artist Reception.

When: Friday, Jan. 12, 6-8 p.m.

Where: Arrowhead Gallery, 68 E. Tabernacle St., St. George.

Cost: Free.

The Arrowhead Gallery is open Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Guests may also visit the gallery online.

• S P O N S O R E D C O N T E N T •

Email: news@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews