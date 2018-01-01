Two teens killed in dirt bike crash on New Year’s Eve

Photo by Alex Schnidt | iStock | Getty Images Plus; St. George News

CORINNE, Utah (AP) — Authorities say a second teenager has died from a New Years’ Eve crash where two dirt bikes collided head-on.

The Box Elder County Sheriff’s Office says a 14-year-old riding a dirt bike died after he arrived at a Salt Lake City hospital. A 15-year-old riding on another bike died at the scene.

A 16-year-old passenger on one of the bikes was hospitalized in stable condition.

Deputies say the three teens were riding the bikes on a farm access road in the northern Utah city of Corinne on Sunday night. Two teens were on one bike and the third teen was on another bike when both bikes hit head-on. At least two of the teens were wearing helmets. The motorcycles don’t have lights.

The sheriff’s office did not have additional details on the teens but say there was no immediate evidence that the boys were impaired at the time of the crash.

