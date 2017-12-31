Falcons, Redmen win at Hodson Classic; Dixie takes 3rd at Riverton

Freshman center Dallin Grant of Cedar is guarded by Millard's Jalen Robison on the final day of the Steve Hodson Cancer Classic, Cedar City, Utah, Dec. 30, 2017 | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News / Cedar City News

Cedar and Canyon View finished with victories on the last day of the Steve Hodson Cancer Classic, and Dixie bounced back from a disappointing defeat to grab third place at the Riverton Holiday Classic as the preseason came to a close Saturday.

Over the four days of tournaments this week, Hurricane went 4-1, Canyon View went 3-0, Dixie was 2-1, Desert Hills was 3-1 and Cedar went 3-0 – for a region total of 15-3 in the four tournaments.

Here’s a look at Saturday’s games:

Cedar 62, Millard 45 (Hodson Cancer Classic)

The Redmen started hot, scoring 18 points in the first eight minutes and racing out to a 12-point lead.

The Eagles pulled to within 29-23 by halftime against the young Cedar squad, but that’s as close as it would get as the Redmen dominated after intermission.

“Our sharpshooters were hot tonight and the guys responded to my challenge when I talked straight to them at halftime,” Cedar coach Russ Beck said. “We have awesome boys. I love how they responded.”

The second half was all Cedar as senior Ethan Boettcher and his underclassman teammates outscored Millard 33-22 in the third and fourth quarters.

Boettcher finished with 18 points and six rebounds. He made six 3-pointers in the game. Dallin Grant added 10 points, six rebounds and four assists.

Cedar went 3-0 in the Hodson Classic, improving its record to 7-5 overall. The Redmen play at Canyon View next Friday with proceeds from the Hodson Cancer Classic being awarded to worthy families at halftime of that game.

Dixie 52, Cottonwood 40 (Riverton Holiday Classic)

The Colts tried to slow things down against the talented Flyers, but the strategy didn’t work as Dixie allowed just 18 second-half points in the double-digit win.

Tanner Cuff led the way with 13 points as the Flyers turned a slim 27-22 halftime lead into a 37-27 lead going into the fourth quarter. Carson Bottema and Jacob Barben chipped in nine points each as the Flyers didn’t trail after the opening moments of the game.

It was an important win for the Flyers, 8-2, after taking a loss to Wasatch Friday in the tournament semifinals. The victory gives Dixie third place in the tourney.

The Flyers are the only Region 9 team to have not played a region contest yet as Dixie had a bye on the first day of league play. Dixie will play six straight games before its next bye, beginning with Friday’s visit to Pine View (7 p.m.).

Canyon View def. Providence Hall (Hodson Cancer Classic)

The game was close in the first half, but the Falcons made some adjustments at halftime and took off from there.

“We didn’t shoot well in first half, but had a lead,” Canyon View coach Rob Potter said. “We challenged ourselves and came out on a 16-0 run to start the third and kind of ran away with it.”

The Falcons hit three straight 3-pointers on the front end of that 16-0 run to jumpstart the offense.

Canyon View finished with four players in double figures. Joey Lambeth led the way with 19 points and five assists. Toby Potter had 14 points and Trevor Farrow added 11. Star Brantzen Blackner had a quiet 10 points, but also added nine rebounds and six assists.

This is the first time in the nine-year history of the Steve Hodson Cancer Classic that the Canyon View boys varsity team won all three games.

CV, 5-7, hosts Cedar next Friday.

Region 9 Records

Dixie 8-2

Desert Hills 8-3

Hurricane 7-3

Cedar 7-5

Pine View 5-5

Canyon View 5-7

Snow Canyon 4-7

